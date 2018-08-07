Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty set to open flat today; PNB Q1 FY19 results to watch

The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading flat in the early session on Tuesday, up 0.03% at 11,433.5 on Singapore Exchange. The gauge has shuttled between a range of 11,446 and 11,428.5 earlier today.

Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) closed at record peaks on Monday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty closing at respective all-time highs following the upmove in the shares of ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, SBI and Axis Bank. The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 37,691.89, up 135.73 points or 0.36% and NSE Nifty 50 finished at 11,387.10, up 26.30 points or 0.23% with 7 of 11 sectors of National Stock Exchange concluding in green with Nifty PSU Bank rising over 2%.

Indian equity markets started higher on Tuesday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hitting all-new record peaks. The benchmark Sensex opened at an all-time high of 37,849.21, up 157.32, or 0.42% while the broader Nifty 50 started at 11,423.15, up 36.05 points or 0.32%.

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) are likely to open flat on Tuesday following the downtick in Asian stocks after Wall Street concluded with minimal gains on Monday. Asian stocks wobbled on Tuesday as simmering worries over the US-China trade conflict offset positive leads from earnings-led gains on Wall Street, a Reuters report said.

Earlier yesterday, The three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher as investors applauded a strong US earnings season with results from Berkshire Hathaway impressing and Facebook lifting Nasdaq after a report it was planning new services, Reuters said in a report. The S&P edged closer to a record hit on Jan. 26, closing within a percentage point of the all-time high for the first time since the current correction began, the report added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.6 points, or 0.16% to 25,502.18, the S&P 500 gained 10.05 points, or 0.35% to 2,850.4 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.66 points, or 0.61% to 7,859.68.