Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade dull; rupee recovers 18 paise against US dollar
Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade dull; rupee recovers 18 paise against US dollar
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started flat with Sensex opening slightly up in green and Nifty beginning marginally down in red following the declines in the regional Asian markets.
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started flat with Sensex opening slightly up in green and Nifty beginning marginally down in red following the declines in the regional Asian markets. Asian stocks tracked their global peers lower while the safe-haven dollar was broadly higher on Wednesday as worries over persistent trade conflicts curbed investor appetite for riskier assets, Reuters said in a report.
Live Blog
Share Market Live: Sensex Live, Nifty Live, Rupee to Dollar Exchange Rate, NSE Live, BSE Live, Latest Stock Market News
Earlier yesterday, US stocks tumbled as a drop in heavyweights Facebook and Nike added to worries over trade negotiations between the United States and other major economies, a Reuters report said. Nike shed 2.1%, top drag on the Dow Jones Industrial Average, as calls for a boycott of the sportswear giant gained traction on social media after it chose Colin Kaepernick as a face for adverts marking the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" slogan while Facebook fell 3% after brokerage MoffettNathanson downgraded the social media giant to "neutral" from "buy" citing revenue growth deceleration, the report added.
The Indian rupee recovered marginally on Wednesday against the US dollar after finishing at a fresh record low on Tuesday. The rupee regained as much as 18 paise to 71.3862 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Earlier yesterday, the rupee marked an all-time low at 71.5737 against US dollar before closing down at 71.5650 on the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee has been steeply depreciating against the US dollar since the beginning of February this year on the concerns such as rising crude oil prices, widening of fiscal deficit, Turkish economic crisis, global sell-off, capital outflows from Indian financial markets, implementation of LTCG tax on equity and equity-linked mutual funds, sanctions on Iran by US, ongoing trade war between US and China, and several other factors. The rupee has fallen more than 12% against US dollar in the current year 2018 so far from a level of 63.67/$.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty started flat on Wednesday tracking the subdued Wall Street closing and weaker global cues. The market sentiments remain dull on the back of costlier crude oil, trade tariff deadline due today, rupee hovering near record lows and worries of capital outflows on AMRI's remark. BSE Sensex was trading at 38,230.59, up 72.67 or 0.19% while NSE Nifty was trading at 11,530.05, up 9.75 or 0.08%.