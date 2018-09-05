Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade dull; rupee recovers 18 paise against US dollar

Rupee recovers 18 paise

The Indian rupee recovered marginally on Wednesday against the US dollar after finishing at a fresh record low on Tuesday. The rupee regained as much as 18 paise to 71.3862 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Earlier yesterday, the rupee marked an all-time low at 71.5737 against US dollar before closing down at 71.5650 on the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee has been steeply depreciating against the US dollar since the beginning of February this year on the concerns such as rising crude oil prices, widening of fiscal deficit, Turkish economic crisis, global sell-off, capital outflows from Indian financial markets, implementation of LTCG tax on equity and equity-linked mutual funds, sanctions on Iran by US, ongoing trade war between US and China, and several other factors. The rupee has fallen more than 12% against US dollar in the current year 2018 so far from a level of 63.67/$.