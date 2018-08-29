Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; Yes Bank plunges 2%, SBI jumps 1%; RCom down 2%
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a flatter note on Wednesday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trading little changed following the decline in Infosys, TCS and Yes Bank shares.
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a flatter note on Wednesday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trading little changed following the decline in Infosys, TCS and Yes Bank shares. The domestic markets are likely to witness a subdued trade after dull Wall Street ending and caution ahead of April-June GDP data due on Friday, 31 August 2018. Asian shares crept marginally higher on Wednesday as optimism over the U.S.-Mexico trade deal was quickly clouded by caution ahead of a looming deadline on tariffs with China, Reuters said in a report.
Earlier yesterday, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq edged up to record closing highs for the third consecutive session as investors struggled over whether to take profits following a rally on positive developments in trade disputes which have vexed the markets, a Reuters report said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.38 points, or 0.06% to 26,064.02, the S&P 500 gained 0.78 points, or 0.03% to 2,897.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 12.14 points, or 0.15% to 8,030.04.
Indian equity markets fell into negative territory within minutes of starting on a flat on Wednesday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trading in the red. The benchmark Sensex was trading at 38,924.59, up 27.96 points or 0.07% while NSE Nifty was trading at 11,725.6, 12.90 points or 0.11%.
The Indian rupee dropped nearly 23 paise against the US dollar in the opening session on Wednesday at the interbank foreign exchange market. The domestic currency (rupee) made a low at 70.3338, down 23 paise from the previous closing of 70.1050 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed.
The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.13% at 11,787 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday. The barometer has shuttled between a range of 11,820 and 11,779.5, earlier today.