Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty turn flat; Yes Bank plunges 2%, SBI jumps 1%; RCom down 2%

Share Market Live: A man walking past the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a flatter note on Wednesday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trading little changed following the decline in Infosys, TCS and Yes Bank shares. The domestic markets are likely to witness a subdued trade after dull Wall Street ending and caution ahead of April-June GDP data due on Friday, 31 August 2018. Asian shares crept marginally higher on Wednesday as optimism over the U.S.-Mexico trade deal was quickly clouded by caution ahead of a looming deadline on tariffs with China, Reuters said in a report.