Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 240 points after rupee gains 27 paise vs US dollar; Dena Bank tanks 9%

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a positive note on Wednesday with Sensex rising 240 points and rupee regaining 27 paise against the US dollar. The wider share indicator NSE Nifty 50 retook the 11,300 mark following the uptick in shares of ITC, RIL, Infosys and HDFC Bank on Wednesday morning. According to the Bloomberg data, the Indian rupee added as much as 27 paise to open at 72.6987 per unit US dollar at the foreign exchange market.
Indian equities began higher on Wednesday tracking the regional Asian peers which rose in the early trading on the back of upbeat Wall Street, lower crude oil prices and the sharp recovery in Indian rupee. Asian stocks rose and US Treasury yields hovered near four-month highs on Wednesday, as investors looked past the latest escalation in the US-China trade conflict, seen by some market participants as less severe than expected, a Reuters report said.
Indian stock markets started on a positive footing on Wednesday as investors seemed to have shrugged off the ongoing US-China trade war and lower crude oil prices. BSE Sensex opened at 37,432.93, up 142.26 points or 0.38% and NSE Nifty opened at 11,326.65, up 47.75 points or 0.42%. Shares of RIL, Infosys, ITC and HDFC Bank were the major positive point contributors.
The Indian rupee registered sharp recovery on Wednesday morning against the US dollar on positive domestic cues and lower crude oil prices. The rupee started at 72.6987, up 27 paise per unit US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market, the Bloomberg data showed. Earlier yesterday, the rupee marked a fresh all-time low at 72.9675 vs USD and closed at 72.9662, down 46 paise on renewed US-China trade war, higher crude oil prices. The weakness in the domestic currency elevated after Reuters reported, citing an unidentified Finance Ministry source, that Indian rupee's "fair value" is seen at 72-73 vs US dollar.
The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed on Wednesday, up 0.21% at 11,339 on the Singapore Exchange. The gauge has travelled between a range of 11,346 and 11,282, earlier today.