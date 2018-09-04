Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; rupee hits new all-time low against US dollar

Forex Alert: Indian rupee hits fresh record low against US dollar

The Indian rupee continued its weakness against the US dollar on Tuesday and hit a new record low in the opening trades at the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee made an all-time low at 71.3725, down 17 paise per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Following this week's decline in the rupee value vs US dollar, the domestic currency has fallen about 12.1% against US dollar. In the previous month, the rupee lost as much as 3.57% or Rs 2.45 against the US dollar to 71 apiece USD as on 31 August from a level of 68.55 as on 31 July.