Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to open flat; rupee hits new all-time low against US dollar
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets are likely to open flat on Tuesday following the decline in most of the Asian markets and the domestic currency (rupee) hitting a fresh record low against US dollar.
Asian shares fell in early trade on Tuesday, amid growing concerns over escalating international trade disputes and as emergency austerity measures in Argentina highlighted turbulence in emerging markets, a Reuters report said. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2% after European shares ended mostly flat, though a weak British pound helped to lift London's blue-chip FTSE almost 1%, the report added.
The Indian rupee continued its weakness against the US dollar on Tuesday and hit a new record low in the opening trades at the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee made an all-time low at 71.3725, down 17 paise per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Following this week's decline in the rupee value vs US dollar, the domestic currency has fallen about 12.1% against US dollar. In the previous month, the rupee lost as much as 3.57% or Rs 2.45 against the US dollar to 71 apiece USD as on 31 August from a level of 68.55 as on 31 July.
Indian stock markets started mixed on Tuesday with Sensex gaining 148 points and Nifty beginning flat below 11,600-mark. BSE Sensex opened at 38,460.96, up 148.44 or 0.39% while NSE Nifty opened at 11,598.75, up 16.40 points or 0.14%.