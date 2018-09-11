Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat; Infosys, Axis Bank, SBI gain 1%; ITC plunges 2%, Kotak, HUL down 1%
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) traded flat after opening marginally higher on Tuesday with Infosys shares leading and ITC shares lagging among all the components of BSE Sensex index. Asian shares were struggling to avoid a ninth straight session of losses on Tuesday as the spectre of a Sino-US trade war haunted investors, while the pound perched near a five-week top on hints a Brexit deal might be nearer, Reuters said in a report.
Live Blog
Earlier yesterday, US stocks mostly edged higher with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq rebounding to snap a four-day losing streak, although a drop in Apple kept gains in check, a Reuters report said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 59.47 points, or 0.23% to 25,857.07, the S&P 500 gained 5.45 points, or 0.19% to 2,877.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.62 points, or 0.27% to 7,924.16.
The Indian rupee pared all the morning gains and was trading flat at 72.4438 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday. The rupee started on a positive note today by regaining as much as 17 paise at 72.2763 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. The weakness in US dollar weakness against some currencies overseas including the euro also supported the rupee, PTI reported citing unidentified dealers. Earlier yesterday, the rupee plunged to a new record low of 72.6738 apiece US dollar in intra-day trade before closing at 72.4450 on the back of renewed trade war worries and India's current account deficit widening to a 5-year high.
Indian equity markets traded flat on Tuesday after opening marginally higher with the headline indices Sensex and Nifty trading flat as shares of ITC plunged more than 2% while Axis Bank continued to gain after the appointment of Amitabh Chaudhary as new MD and CEO with effect from 1 January 2019. BSE Sensex was trading at 37,956.56, up 34.39 points or 0.09% whereas NSE Nifty was trading at 11,451.75, up 13.65 points, or 0.12%. Shares of Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Infosys, M&M, Adani Ports, SBI, Bharti Airtel were the top gainers.