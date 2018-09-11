Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty flat; Infosys, Axis Bank, SBI gain 1%; ITC plunges 2%, Kotak, HUL down 1%

Indian rupee turns flat after gaining 17 paise against US dollar

The Indian rupee pared all the morning gains and was trading flat at 72.4438 against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market on Tuesday. The rupee started on a positive note today by regaining as much as 17 paise at 72.2763 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. The weakness in US dollar weakness against some currencies overseas including the euro also supported the rupee, PTI reported citing unidentified dealers. Earlier yesterday, the rupee plunged to a new record low of 72.6738 apiece US dollar in intra-day trade before closing at 72.4450 on the back of renewed trade war worries and India's current account deficit widening to a 5-year high.