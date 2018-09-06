Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 164 points; rupee strikes 71.94 vs USD; Kotak up 1%, Axis down 1%

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) geared up in the mid-morning deals on Thursday with Sensex soaring 164 points and Nifty firming above 11,500 while Indian rupee traded near its all-time low of 71.96 vs US dollar. The rupee touched a low of 71.94, 2 paise away from the record low of 71.96 and 6 paise away from 72/$ mark. Shares of RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major contributors to Sensex and Nifty while stocks of TCS, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank wiped off marginal gains.
The domestic stock markets fell into negative territory after opening marginally higher on Thursday with Sensex and Nifty trading little changed following the negative Asian cues and tensions over US-China trade tariff dispute. Asian shares fell for a sixth straight session on Thursday as oil skidded and safe-haven gold gained, with investor confidence shaken by turmoil in emerging markets and jitters over a potentially severe escalation in the US-China trade war, Reuters reported.
Shares of India's largest telecom company by market share Idea Cellular (Vodafone Idea) tumbled nearly 3% to a 9-1/2-year low on Thursday amid unusually heavy trading. The stock of Idea dropped 2.71% to a 9-1/2-year low of Rs 46.6 on National Stock Exchange. According to a Reuters report, Idea shares have broken below a support at Rs 49.8 and technical charts suggest that stock may fall up to a support at Rs 33.45, down 30% from the yesterday's closing of Rs 47.90 on NSE. Idea shares have lost as much as 56% in this year so far from a share price level of Rs 108.15 as of 29 December 2017.
The Hyderabad-based drug maker Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday said its US subsidiary has entered into an agreement to acquire commercial operations and three manufacturing facilities in the US from Sandoz Inc, USA, a Novartis Division, for $900 million. According to the exchange filings, Aurobindo Pharma has signed a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets from Sandoz Inc., USA comprising a market leading dermatology business and a portfolio of oral solid products along with commercial and manufacturing infrastructure in the US.
"The acquisition will be on debt free and cash free basis and will be made through its wholly owned subsidiary, Aurobindo Pharma USA Inc. Aurobindo and Sandoz will enter into a transitional services agreement to support the ongoing growth plans of the businesses being acquired by Aurobindo," Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.
The Indian rupee pared the morning gains and was trading near its record low level of 71.96 against US dollar on Thursday. The rupee opened at 71.6500, up 10 paise from yesterday's closing of 71.7562 apiece US dollar but failed to sustain the recovery and declined within minutes of trading. The rupee touched a day's bottom at 71.94 per unit US dollar, which was just 2 paise away from the all-time low of 71.96 and 6 paise away from the 72/$ mark. In the current year so far, the Indian rupee has been depreciated by more than 13% against US dollar, the highest decline among all the Asian currencies. Earlier yesterday, the rupee hit a lifetime low at 71.9650 before closing down 71.7562, down 17 paise.
Indian equity markets went higher after trading flat on Thursday morning with BSE Sensex rising 164 points and NSE Nifty firming above 11,500 level with shares of Reliance Industries and Kotak Mahindra Bank contributing the most in the benchmark uptick. The S&P BSE surged as much as 164.46 points to a day's top of 38,182.77 whereas the broader Nifty 50 soared to a day's high of 11,519.95, up 43 points. Shares of Power Grid, Tata Steel, Coal India, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Reliance Industries were the major gainers rising up to 2.40% while stocks of Bharti Airtel, TCS, ONGC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and NTPC were the major laggards losing up to 0.90%.