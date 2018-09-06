Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 164 points; rupee strikes 71.94 vs USD; Kotak up 1%, Axis down 1%

Share Market Live: Earlier yesterday, BSE Sensex fell more than 350 points intraday after rupee touched a lifetime low at 71.96 vs USD. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) geared up in the mid-morning deals on Thursday with Sensex soaring 164 points and Nifty firming above 11,500 while Indian rupee traded near its all-time low of 71.96 vs US dollar. The rupee touched a low of 71.94, 2 paise away from the record low of 71.96 and 6 paise away from 72/$ mark. Shares of RIL and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the major contributors to Sensex and Nifty while stocks of TCS, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank wiped off marginal gains.

The domestic stock markets fell into negative territory after opening marginally higher on Thursday with Sensex and Nifty trading little changed following the negative Asian cues and tensions over US-China trade tariff dispute. Asian shares fell for a sixth straight session on Thursday as oil skidded and safe-haven gold gained, with investor confidence shaken by turmoil in emerging markets and jitters over a potentially severe escalation in the US-China trade war, Reuters reported.