Share Market Live: Senex, Nifty open flat; Rupee plummets 23 paise to new record low at 70.82 vs USD

Share Market Live: The Bombay Stock Exchange building, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Dalal Street, Mumbai. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

Share Market Live: The domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started marginally changed on Thursday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty beginning slightly higher in positive territory while the Indian rupee dropped by another 23 paise to hit a new all-time low against US dollar. The record low rupee to dollar exchange rate was quoted at 70.82 on Bloomberg.

Earlier yesterday, the Indian rupee fell more than 50 paise to a record low of 70.64 before closing at 70.59, down 49 paise against the US dollar. Asian stocks rose on Thursday as Wall Street hit record highs in the hope that the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations will lead to a further easing of global trade tensions, a Reuters report said.