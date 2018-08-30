Share Market Live: Senex, Nifty open flat; Rupee plummets 23 paise to new record low at 70.82 vs USD
Share Market Live: The domestic stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started marginally changed on Thursday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty beginning slightly higher in positive territory while the Indian rupee dropped by another 23 paise to hit a new all-time low against US dollar. The record low rupee to dollar exchange rate was quoted at 70.82 on Bloomberg.
Earlier yesterday, the Indian rupee fell more than 50 paise to a record low of 70.64 before closing at 70.59, down 49 paise against the US dollar. Asian stocks rose on Thursday as Wall Street hit record highs in the hope that the current North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) negotiations will lead to a further easing of global trade tensions, a Reuters report said.
Live Blog
Earlier yesterday, Wall Street extended its rally with the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq hitting record highs for the fourth straight session as technology companies pushed indexes higher and promising trade negotiations stoked investor sentiment while Apple Inc shares hit an all-time closing high at $222.98, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.55 points, or 0.23% to 26,124.57, the S&P 500 gained 16.52 points, or 0.57% to 2,914.04 and the Nasdaq Composite added 79.65 points, or 0.99% to 8,109.69.
Indian share markets started little changed on Thursday with the key equity indices opening marginally higher in green. BSE Sensex opened at 38,796.98, up 74.05 points or 0.19% while NSE Nifty opened at 11,694.75, 2.85 points or 0.02%.
The rupee tumbled 23 paise after opening lower on Thursday against the US dollar to hit a new all-time high at 70.82, according to Bloomberg data. Earlier yesterday, the rupee lost as much as 49 paise to end at a closing all-time low of 70.49 vs USD at the interbank foreign exchange market.
The Indian rupee on Thursday weakened further by 9 paise to a fresh record low of 70.6850 against US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed.
The Indian rupee crashed more than 53 paise against the US dollar to hit an all-time low at 70.64 vs USD at the interbank foreign exchange market on Wednesday, 29 August 2018. The steep plunge in the Indian rupee against US dollar was seen after the Reserve Bank of Indian released its Annual Report 2017-2018 between 10 am to 11 am today. In the last hour of foreign exchange trading, the rupee collapsed to a fresh all-time low of 70.64, down 53 paise against US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. However, the rupee recovered a bit and finally ended at a closing record low of 70.59, down 48 paise apiece US dollar on Wednesday, 29 August 2018. This rupee registered its biggest single-day drop on Wednesday since 13 August when it collapsed 110 paise or 1.6% against USD.
The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed in the early session on Thursday, up 0.11% at 11,760 on the Singapore Exchange. The barometer has moved in a range of 11,792 and 11,732, earlier today.