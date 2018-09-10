Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty fall into red; rupee hits new record low at 72.18/$, tumbles 44 paise vs USD
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) extended loss after opening slightly lower on Monday with Sensex falling 131 points and Nifty touching a day’s bottom at 11,552.25 while Indian rupee plunged 44 paise to a new record low against US dollar. The domestic markets are likely to trade cautiously today on the fresh worries over US-China trade tariff war after US President Donald Trump intimidated tariffs on further $267 billion worth of Chinese goods on Friday last week and IIP and inflation data due later on the week.
Asian shares started the week in the red on Monday, faltering for the eighth straight day while the dollar held on to recent gains as US President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the heated trade dispute with China, Reuters reported.
Earlier yesterday, Wall Street's major indexes fell on US President Donald Trump raised the possibility of additional tariffs on Chinese imports and Apple Inc indicated that some of its products could be subjected to such levies, a Reuters report said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.33 points, or 0.31% to 25,916.54, the S&P 500 lost 6.37 points, or 0.22% to 2,871.68 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.19 points, or 0.25% to 7,902.54.
The domestic share markets fell deeper into losses in the mid-morning deals with Sensex crashing more than 250 points and Nifty falling below 11,510. BSE Sensex touched a day's bottom at 38,104.72, down 285.10 points or 0.74% while NSE Nifty struck a day's low at 11,501.15, down 87.95 points or 0.76%. Shares of HDFC Bank, HDFC, RIL, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank were the major negative point contributors to Sensex and Nifty.
According to a PTI report, a strong demand for the US dollar, buying by importers, mainly oil refiners in view of surging crude oil prices and capital outflows, weighed on the domestic currency. The US dollar strength against its rival currencies overseas amid fears of a possible escalation in the US-China trade conflict too put pressure on the rupee, PTI reported citing unidentified forex dealers.
Indian stock markets started marginally lower on Monday with Sensex and Nifty beginning in negative territory. BSE Sensex opened at 38,348.39, down 41.43 points or 0.11% while NSE Nifty opened at 11,570.25, down 18.85 points or 0.16%.
The Indian rupee on Monday tumbled as much as 44 paise to hit a fresh record low against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee fell 44 paise to a fresh all-time low of 72.1812 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Earlier on Friday last week, the rupee traded near then record low but finally closed at 71.7388 after the Reserve Bank of India intervened strongly at 71.80 levels.
Sensex last week: Earlier last week from 3rd to 7th September, the benchmark Sensex ended the week in positive territory with shares of Bajaj-Auto, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Hero MotoCorp, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma and Vedanta rising 1-6.5% whereas stocks of HUL, Yes Bank, SBI, ONGC, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Power Grid, ICICI Bank, Adani Ports, L&T and IndusInd Bank plunged 1-8%.
The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading in negative territory, down 0.43% at 11,584.50 on the Singapore Exchange on Monday. The barometer has moved in a range of between 11,641.00 and 11,575.50, earlier today.