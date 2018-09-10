Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty fall into red; rupee hits new record low at 72.18/$, tumbles 44 paise vs USD

Share Market Live: (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) extended loss after opening slightly lower on Monday with Sensex falling 131 points and Nifty touching a day’s bottom at 11,552.25 while Indian rupee plunged 44 paise to a new record low against US dollar. The domestic markets are likely to trade cautiously today on the fresh worries over US-China trade tariff war after US President Donald Trump intimidated tariffs on further $267 billion worth of Chinese goods on Friday last week and IIP and inflation data due later on the week.

Asian shares started the week in the red on Monday, faltering for the eighth straight day while the dollar held on to recent gains as US President Donald Trump raised the stakes in the heated trade dispute with China, Reuters reported.