Share Market Live: Sensex dives 167 points, Nifty loses 11,500; Sun Pharma, R-Naval tank 5%

Rupee drops 5 paise, hits 72.04

The Indian rupee remained under pressure on Friday against the US dollar as the domestic currency touched a day's bottom of 72.0363 after opening marginally higher at 71.9200 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Earlier yesterday, the rupee breached the 72/USD mark for the first time in the history just after few days when the domestic currency surpassed 71/$ level. The rupee has been depreciated by more than 13% against US dollar in the current year so far which is the steepest decline among all the Asian currencies vs US dollar. The factors such as costlier crude oil prices, US-China trade spat, Turkish economic crisis and capital outflows on the back of negative regional cues have beaten down rupee value against US dollar. According to some experts, the rupee is still overvalued and is likely to hover above 70/$ level in this year.