Share Market Live: Sensex dives 167 points, Nifty loses 11,500; Sun Pharma, R-Naval tank 5%
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) fell in negative territory after opening flat on Friday with Sensex diving 167 points and Nifty slipping below 11,500 as US-China trade tariff worries renewed. Asian shares carved out a 14-month trough on Friday as investors feared a new salvo of Sino-U.S. tariffs could come at any moment, while a slump in US chip stocks rippled through the tech-heavy region, a Reuters report said.
Earlier yesterday, the tech-heavy Nasdaq saw sharp declines as internet stocks faltered for a second day on concerns about increased regulation, while a warning from KLA Tencor led a slide in chip stocks, Reuters reported. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 50.75 points, or 0.20% at 25,924.24, the S&P 500 was down 15.74 points, or 0.54% at 2,872.86 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 83.19 points, or 1.04% at 7,911.98.
The Indian rupee remained under pressure on Friday against the US dollar as the domestic currency touched a day's bottom of 72.0363 after opening marginally higher at 71.9200 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Earlier yesterday, the rupee breached the 72/USD mark for the first time in the history just after few days when the domestic currency surpassed 71/$ level. The rupee has been depreciated by more than 13% against US dollar in the current year so far which is the steepest decline among all the Asian currencies vs US dollar. The factors such as costlier crude oil prices, US-China trade spat, Turkish economic crisis and capital outflows on the back of negative regional cues have beaten down rupee value against US dollar. According to some experts, the rupee is still overvalued and is likely to hover above 70/$ level in this year.
The headline indices Sensex and Nifty bottomed into negative territory after opening flat on Friday morning as US-China trade tariff tensions renewed. BSE Sensex plunged as much as 175.49 points to a day's low of 38,067.32 whereas NSE Nifty hovered below 11,500 and touched a day's low at 11,487.15, down 49.75 points. Shares of Sun Pharma (down 2.8%), Yes Bank (down 2.63%), Power Grid (down 2.11%), ICICI Bank (down 1.35%), SBI (down 1.26%), Maruti Suzuki (down 1.09%) were the major Sensex losers whereas Bajaj Auto (up 2.64%), Tata Motors (up 1.32%) and Coal India (up 1.13%) were the only notable gainers.