Share Market Live: Sensex retakes 38,000, rupee adds 54 paise vs USD after CPI inflation dips to 10-month low
Share Market Live: Sensex retakes 38,000, rupee adds 54 paise vs USD after CPI inflation dips to 10-month low
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) rushed into positive territory on Friday after CPI-based inflation eased to 10-month low and positive global cues with Sensex rallying 341 points and rupee regaining 54 paise vs US dollar.
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) rushed into positive territory on Friday after CPI-based inflation eased to 10-month low and positive global cues with Sensex rallying 341 points and rupee regaining 54 paise vs US dollar. The wider share indicator NSE Nifty 50 also surged heavily in the morning deals and hit a day’s high of 11,485. The Indian rupee on Friday marked considerable recovery against the US dollar and climbed up as much as 54 paise per unit USD to 71.6425 from the Wednesday’s closing of 72.1850, the Bloomberg data showed.
Asian shares nudged higher on Friday as moves by the United States and China to resolve a bitter trade dispute and a sharp interest rate hike in crisis-hit Turkey supported global risk appetite, Reuters reported.
Live Blog
Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Live, Indian Rupee vs US Dollar Value, Top Stocks, Latest Stock Market News
Earlier yesterday, Apple stock led a rebound in technology shares and boosted all three major US stock indexes while trade worries eased after China welcomed new talks with the United States with the Dow Jones Industrial Average inching nearer to its all-time high hit on January 26, finishing at its highest since February 1. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 147.07 points, or 0.57% to 26,145.99, the S&P 500 gained 15.26 points, or 0.53% to 2,904.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 59.48 points, or 0.75% to 8,013.71.
The Indian rupee on Friday registered big recovery against US dollar after the retail inflation cooled off to a 10-month low, well below the Reserve Bank of India's target. The rupee jumped as much as 54 paise apiece US dollar in the morning deals at the interbank foreign exchange market. According to the Bloomberg data, the rupee touched a day's high of 71.6425, up 54 paise from the Wednesday's closing of 72.1850. The rupee has depreciated by more than 13% in the current year so far against the US dollar and has been the worst performing currencies as compared to its Asian peers.
Earlier on Wednesday this week, the domestic currency (rupee) touched a record low at 72.9150 vs US dollar but later in the afternoon trades bounced back sharply on news reports of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi looking to review the economic situation in a review meeting likely to be held tomorrow, 15 September and susceptible intervention by the RBI in forex markets.
Indian equity markets started on a positive footing on Friday tracking the positive global cues with Wall Street finishing higher near its record highs and retail inflation easing to a 10-month low, well below the Reserve Bank of India's target. According to the macroeconomic data released by CSO, the CPI-based inflation declined to a 10-month low of 3.69% in August. BSE Sensex rallied as much as 341 points to a day's high of 38,058.92 whereas Nifty surged 115 points to a day's top of 11,484.80. Shares of RIL, ICICI Bank, Maruti Suzuki, HDFC and SBI contributed the most to the upsurge in headline indices today.