Share Market Live: Sensex retakes 38,000, rupee adds 54 paise vs USD after CPI inflation dips to 10-month low

Rupee jumps 54 paise against USD

The Indian rupee on Friday registered big recovery against US dollar after the retail inflation cooled off to a 10-month low, well below the Reserve Bank of India's target. The rupee jumped as much as 54 paise apiece US dollar in the morning deals at the interbank foreign exchange market. According to the Bloomberg data, the rupee touched a day's high of 71.6425, up 54 paise from the Wednesday's closing of 72.1850. The rupee has depreciated by more than 13% in the current year so far against the US dollar and has been the worst performing currencies as compared to its Asian peers.

Earlier on Wednesday this week, the domestic currency (rupee) touched a record low at 72.9150 vs US dollar but later in the afternoon trades bounced back sharply on news reports of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi looking to review the economic situation in a review meeting likely to be held tomorrow, 15 September and susceptible intervention by the RBI in forex markets.