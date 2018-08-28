Share Market Live: Sensex crosses 38,900, Nifty tops 11,757 for first time in trading history; RIL leads

Share Market Live: Earlier yesterday, the headline indices Sensex and Nifty hit all-time highs, both closing and intraday. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started at fresh record highs with BSE Sensex breaching 38,900 for the first time in stock market trading history and NSE Nifty retaking 11,700. The broader Nifty 50 index hit a fresh all-time high at 11,757.2 while the benchmark Sensex logged a record high at 38920.14. The sentiments were upbeat on the positive global cues after the tech-heavy stock index Nasdaq Composite breaching the 8,000-mark for the first time ever and US dollar slipped to nearly 1-month low.

Asian shares advanced on Tuesday and the US dollar hovered near one-month lows as a US-Mexico deal to overhaul the North American Free Trade Agreement boosted risk appetite, Reuters said in a report. Investors expect Canada too would agree to the new terms to preserve a three-nation pact, ultimately dispelling the economic uncertainty prompted by US President Donald Trump’s repeated threats to ditch the 1994 NAFTA accord, the report added.