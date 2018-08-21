Share Market Live: Sensex breaches 38,400 for first time, Nifty peaks 11,581; ITC, HDFC twins lead

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started higher on Tuesday with BSE Sensex breaching 38,400 for the first time ever and NSE Nifty hitting a fresh record high at 11,581.75. The domestic share markets fell off from the day’s top within minutes of trading following the subdued global cues as worries remain over trade tariff muddle between US and China. Asian shares were mixed Tuesday amid doubts on the prospects for resolving the trade dispute between the US and China with investors are closely watching for any prospects for an end to the trade dispute between the two nations, an Associated Press report said.
Earlier yesterday, Wall Street's major indexes rose on optimism over trade talks between the United States and China, though they fell from session highs after President Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve's raising interest rates, Reuters said in a report. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 89.37 points, or 0.35% to 25,758.69, the S&P 500 gained 6.92 points, or 0.24% to 2,857.05 and the Nasdaq Composite added 4.68 points, or 0.06% to 7,821.01.
Indian share markets pared morning gains within the wee hours of stock market trading on Tuesday following the profit-booking in heavyweight shares such as Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, SBI. BSE Sensex made a low of 38,233.22, down 45.53 points from the previous closing of 38,278.75 and down 169.74 points from day's high of 38,402.96.
Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 index touched a bottom of 11,542.5, down 9.25 points from the previous closing of 11,551.75 and down 39.25 points from the day's high of 11,581.75. Most of the sectoral indices of the National Stock Exchange were trading in red with Nifty Realty (down 1.17%) leading the losses. The IT sector benchmark Nifty IT was the only notable gainer today with shares of Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Wipro and Mindtree rising more than 1% each.
Indian stock markets started higher on Tuesday with the headline indices Sensex and Nifty hitting fresh record highs led by the upmove in ITC, HDFC Bank and TCS shares. BSE Sensex hit a fresh all-time high at 38,402.96, up 124.21 points after opening 81.57 points higher at 38,360.32 whereas NSE Nifty surged to a lifetime high of 11,581.75, up 30 points after beginning 24.45 points higher at 11,576.2.
The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.01% at 11,583 on the Singapore Exchange on Tuesday. The gauge has shuttled between a range of 11,596.5 and 11,561 earlier in the day.