Share Market Live: Sensex breaches 38,400 for first time, Nifty peaks 11,581; ITC, HDFC twins lead

Markets pare gains

Indian share markets pared morning gains within the wee hours of stock market trading on Tuesday following the profit-booking in heavyweight shares such as Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, SBI. BSE Sensex made a low of 38,233.22, down 45.53 points from the previous closing of 38,278.75 and down 169.74 points from day's high of 38,402.96.

Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 index touched a bottom of 11,542.5, down 9.25 points from the previous closing of 11,551.75 and down 39.25 points from the day's high of 11,581.75. Most of the sectoral indices of the National Stock Exchange were trading in red with Nifty Realty (down 1.17%) leading the losses. The IT sector benchmark Nifty IT was the only notable gainer today with shares of Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Wipro and Mindtree rising more than 1% each.