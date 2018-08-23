Share Market Live: Sensex hits new record high, Nifty breaches 11,600 for first time in stock market history

Share Market Live: Bombay Stock Exchange building from a far end. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started higher on Thursday with BSE Sensex hitting a new all-time high and NSE Nifty breaching the psychological mark of 11,600 for the first time in stock market history. A nominal uptick in the heavyweight shares of ITC, HDFC, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank steered the key equity indices to record highs in the early session on Thursday.

Asian shares slipped on Thursday as a deadline loomed for fresh US tariffs on China and amid speculation US President Donald Trump’s political position could be threatened by the legal woes of two former advisers, a Reuters report said.