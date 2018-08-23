Share Market Live: Sensex hits new record high, Nifty breaches 11,600 for first time in stock market history
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started higher on Thursday with BSE Sensex hitting a new all-time high and NSE Nifty breaching the psychological mark of 11,600 for the first time in stock market history.
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started higher on Thursday with BSE Sensex hitting a new all-time high and NSE Nifty breaching the psychological mark of 11,600 for the first time in stock market history. A nominal uptick in the heavyweight shares of ITC, HDFC, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank steered the key equity indices to record highs in the early session on Thursday.
Asian shares slipped on Thursday as a deadline loomed for fresh US tariffs on China and amid speculation US President Donald Trump’s political position could be threatened by the legal woes of two former advisers, a Reuters report said.
Earlier yesterday, US stocks were mixed with the Nasdaq gaining on the strength of tech stocks while the S&P 500 was little changed as it marked its longest bull-market run, Reuters said in a report. The legal woes of two former advisers to US President Donald Trump contributed to investors' caution, while the release of the Federal Open Market Committee's minutes from its last policy meeting had only a fleeting impact on Wall Street's major indexes, it added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 88.69 points, or 0.34% to 25,733.6, the S&P 500 lost 1.14 points, or 0.04% to 2,861.82 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.92 points, or 0.38% to 7,889.10.
President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday re-appointed Arun Jaitley as Finance Minister after he recovered from a kidney ailment. "The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed to assign the portfolios of the Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs to Arun Jaitley," a notification said.
Asian stock markets were mixed Thursday after US and Chinese officials held talks on their deepening trade dispute ahead of a new round of tariff hikes, Ap said in a report. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 rose 0.2% to 22,403.90, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.8% to 27,704.60, the Shanghai Composite Index gave up 1.7 points to 2,713.02 while Seoul's Kospi shed 0.1% to 2,271.56.
The rupee fell 27 paise against the dollar to trade near 70.08 again amid strong demand for the US currency after the US Fed released minutes of its policy meet yesterday, a PTI report said. At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the local currency opened at a low of 70.03 a dollar, down from its previous close of 69.81, and weakened further to trade at a 70.08, down by 27 paise, it added.
Indian equity markets started higher on Thursday with BSE Sensex hitting a fresh all-time high and NSE Nifty surpassing the psychological mark of 11,600 for the first time in history. The benchmark Sensex rose 130.9 or 0.34% to open at 38,416.65 and the broader Nifty 50 started at 11,620.7, up 49.8 or 0.43%. Shares of HDFC, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Yes Bank, Bharti Airtel were the major gainers while stocks of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank dropped a little.
The Indian rupee plunged as much as 22 paise against the US dollar at the interbank foreign exchange market in the early deals on Thursday. The rupee to dollar exchange rate was quoted at 70.0475, down 22 paise from the previous closing of 69.8262, the Bloomberg data showed.
Stocks in news today: Lupin, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, HDFC AMC, Adani Power to be in focus
HDFC AMC: The country’s second-largest mutual fund house HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 25% surge in net profit at Rs 205.26 crore for three months ended June 30 this year.
The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.08% at 11,619 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday. The gauge has touched a day's high of 11,660 and a day's low of 11,616.5, earlier today.