Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 220 points, Nifty reclaims 11,600; HDFC Bank gains 2%, R-Naval falls 4%

Earlier last week, BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hit their respective all-time highs, both intraday and closing. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a positive footing on Monday with BSE Sensex gaining 220 points and NSE Nifty reclaiming the 11,600-mark following the 2% rise in heavyweight shares of HDFC Bank. Asian shares rose early on Monday, taking support from Wall Street’s gains on Friday after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a gradual approach to raising rates was best to protect the US economy and job growth, Reuters reported. Powell’s comments, which were in line with market expectations, helped to push the S&P500 index and Nasdaq Composite to record highs on Friday, cementing the S&P’s longest-running bull market, as defined by some investors, the report added.