Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 220 points, Nifty reclaims 11,600; HDFC Bank gains 2%, R-Naval falls 4%

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a positive footing on Monday with BSE Sensex gaining 220 points and NSE Nifty reclaiming the 11,600-mark following the 2% rise in heavyweight shares of HDFC Bank. Asian shares rose early on Monday, taking support from Wall Street’s gains on Friday after US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said a gradual approach to raising rates was best to protect the US economy and job growth, Reuters reported. Powell’s comments, which were in line with market expectations, helped to push the S&P500 index and Nasdaq Composite to record highs on Friday, cementing the S&P’s longest-running bull market, as defined by some investors, the report added.
Earlier last week on Friday, the benchmark S&P 500 index clinched its longest-ever bull market run, closing above its previous January high, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell affirmed the US central bank's current pace of rate hikes, a Reuters report said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 133.37 points, or 0.52% to 25,790.35, the S&P 500 gained 17.72 points, or 0.62% to 2,874.7 and the Nasdaq Composite added 67.52 points, or 0.86% to 7,945.98.
The domestic stock markets extended gains within minutes after opening higher on Monday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hitting fresh all-time highs. The 30-share barometer Sensex added as much as 311.49 points to book a new record high at 38,563.29 and NSE Nifty surged 92.7 points to hit a new lifetime peak at 11,649.8. Shares of HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, HDFC, SBI, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC, Yes Bank and Axis Bank emerged as the biggest positive points contributors in the upsurge of benchmark Sensex index. On a collective basis, heavyweight shares of RIL, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank added more than 100 points to BSE Sensex.
Indian equity markets started on a positive note on Monday following the uptick in the Asian markets in the early session with BSE Sensex rallying more than 200 points and NSE Nifty retaking 11,600-mark. The benchmark Sensex opened at 38,472.03, up 220.23 or 0.58% and NSE Nifty opened at 11,605.85, up 48.75 points or 0.42%. Shares of HDFC Bank, Vedanta, Adani Ports, SBI, Tata Steel and Tata Motors were the top gainers.
The global indicator of India's benchmark NSE Nifty index, SGX Nifty Futures topped an intraday high at 11,670.5 in the early morning deals on the Singapore Exchange on Monday and was presently trading at 11,660.5, up 0.39%. The gauge has made an intraday low of 11,629 earlier today.