Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 292 points, Nifty tops new all-time high at 11,542; Infosys tanks 4%

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) rallied to fresh all-time highs after opening at record highs with BSE Sensex gaining 292 points to an all-time high of 38,240.55 and NSE Nifty hitting a fresh lifetime peak at 11,542.95 after crossing 11,500 for the first time in stock market history. The domestic stock markets started higher on Monday with BSE Sensex rising 200 points and NSE Nifty breaching the psychological mark of 11,500 within the first few minutes of stock market trading.

The sharp upmove in L&T, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, HUL and SBI shares led the key equity indices to record high in the opening session on Monday with L&T, HDFC Bank and RIL emerging as the biggest positive points contributors. Shares of India’s second-largest IT company Infosys were the biggest drag on Sensex and Nifty and fell 4% after CFO M.D. Ranganath resigned from the company on Saturday last week.

Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Monday as investors awaited developments on proposed Sino-US trade talks and the Chinese yuan rallied away from dangerous lows, Reuters said in a report.