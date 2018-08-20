​​​
  3. Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 292 points, Nifty tops new all-time high at 11,542; Infosys tanks 4%

Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 292 points, Nifty tops new all-time high at 11,542; Infosys tanks 4%

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) rallied to new record highs with BSE Sensex gaining 292 points to an all-time high of 38,240.55 and NSE Nifty hitting a lifetime peak at 11,542.95 after crossing 11,500 for the first time in stock market history.

By: | Updated:Aug 20, 2018 10:22 am
Share Market Live: Sensex Live, Nifty Live, Indian Rupee vs US Dollar Exchange Rate, NSE Live, BSE Live, Latest Stock Market News Share Market Live: A man walking past the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) rallied to fresh all-time highs after opening at record highs with BSE Sensex gaining 292 points to an all-time high of 38,240.55 and NSE Nifty hitting a fresh lifetime peak at 11,542.95 after crossing 11,500 for the first time in stock market history. The domestic stock markets started higher on Monday with BSE Sensex rising 200 points and NSE Nifty breaching the psychological mark of 11,500 within the first few minutes of stock market trading.

The sharp upmove in L&T, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, HUL and SBI shares led the key equity indices to record high in the opening session on Monday with L&T, HDFC Bank and RIL emerging as the biggest positive points contributors. Shares of India’s second-largest IT company Infosys were the biggest drag on Sensex and Nifty and fell 4% after CFO M.D. Ranganath resigned from the company on Saturday last week.

Asian share markets crept cautiously higher on Monday as investors awaited developments on proposed Sino-US trade talks and the Chinese yuan rallied away from dangerous lows, Reuters said in a report.

Live Blog

Share Market Live: Sensex Live, Nifty Live, Indian Rupee vs US Dollar Exchange Rate, NSE Live, BSE Live, Latest Stock Market News

10:22 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Qatar’s pledge to invest $15 billion in Turkey helps emerging market currencies

Qatar’s pledging to invest $15 billion in Turkey on Thursday helped Turkish Lira to recover and helping many of the emerging market currencies to recover,” Bhavik Patel – Sr. Technical Analyst, Tradebulls Securities, told FE Online after Indian rupee recovered 38 paise against US dollar in the morning deals on Monday. 

10:10 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Turkish lira trades unchanged

The Turkish lira traded steady against the dollar on Monday, showing no reaction to Friday night's moves by Moody's and Standard & Poor's ratings agencies to cut Turkey's sovereign credit ratings deeper into "junk" territory, a Reuter report said. The lira stood at 5.9950 against the US currency, firming slightly from 6.0100 at the close on Friday, the report said further. 

09:57 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Sensex @ new all-time high | Top trades

Sensex Live: The 30-share barometer Sensex crossed the level of 38,200 for the first time ever on Monday and hit a lifetime peak at 38,240.55, up by 292.67 points from the previous closing of 37,947.88. Shares of L&T (up 5.13%), ONGC (up 3.25%), Tata Motors (up 2.51%), Yes Bank (up 2.37%), Coal India (up 2.36%), SBI (up 1.82%), M&M (up 1.77%), HUL (up 1.47%), Hero MotoCorp (up 1.45%), HDFC (up 1.4%), Tata Steel (up 1.2%) and Wipro (up 1.13%) were the top gainers among all the components of Sensex today whereas the heavyweight stocks of L&T, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and HDFC were the biggest positive points contributors to the index. 

09:50 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Indian stock markets hit fresh record high

Indian stock markets rallied heavily in the wee hours of trading on Monday with the headline indices Sensex and Nifty soaring to new all-time highs. The benchmark Sensex surpassed 38,200-mark while broader Nifty 50 inched up further after breaching 11,500.

New all-time highs

Sensex:  38216.89, up 269.01 points | Nifty: 11,539.05, up 68.3 points.

09:38 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Rupee marks big recovery vs USD, jumps 38 paise

The Indian rupee on Monday marked recovered sharply in the early session against the US dollar. The rupee added as much as 38 paise to 69.7725 per unit US dollar after opening higher at 69.8325 on Monday, the Bloomberg data showed. Earlier on Thursday last week, the rupee closed at a historic low of 70.1575 apiece US dollar. 

09:33 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Infosys dives 4% after CFO MD Ranganath resigns

Shares of India's second-largest IT company Infosys fell as much as 4% in the early morning session on Monday after the CFO M.D. Ranganath resigned from the Bengaluru-headquartered IT giant on Saturday. The stock of Infosys was the biggest loser among all the components of Sensex and Nifty. The stock of Infosys dived 4.04% to a day's bottom of Rs 1,373.55 on BSE. 

“Infosys announced that the board of directors at its meeting today accepted the resignation of M.D. Ranganath as the Chief Financial Officer and a key managerial personnel,” Infosys said in an exchange filing on Saturday, 18 August 2018. The board will immediately commence the search for the next Chief Financial Officer, Infosys added.

09:17 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Opening bell

Indian stock markets started on a positive footing on Monday with the benchmark Sensex gaining more than 100 points and wider share indicator Nifty 50 surpassing the psychological mark of 11,500 for the first time ever. BSE Sensex opened at 38,075.07, up 127.19 or 0.34% and NSE Nifty opened at 11,502.1, up 31.35 or 0.27%. 

08:59 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Sensex on Friday, 17 August 2018

08:57 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
Sensex last week | From Monday 13 August 2018 to Friday 17 August 2018

08:53 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
SGX Nifty trades above 11,500

The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading well above 11,500 level at 11,520, up 0.37% on Monday on the Singapore Exchange. The gauge has made a day's high at 11,561.5 and day's low at 11,460.50 earlier today. 

08:51 (IST) 20 Aug 2018
FPIs pump in Rs 7,500 in Indian capital markets in August

Foreign portfolio investors have pumped in over Rs 7,500 crore into the Indian capital markets so far this month on better corporate earnings coupled with improvement in crude oil prices, PTI said in a report. The latest inflow comes following a net infusion of over Rs 2,300 crore in the capital markets, both equity and debt, last month. Prior to that, overseas investors had pulled out over Rs 61,000 crore during April-June, the report added.

Earlier on Friday last week, US stocks closed higher with the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average extending gains and the Nasdaq turning positive on reports of progress in tariff disputes between the United States and its trading partners China and Mexico, a Reuters report said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 110.59 points, or 0.43% to 25,669.32, the S&P 500 gained 9.44 points, or 0.33% to 2,850.13 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.81 points, or 0.13% to 7,816.33, the report said further.

Go to Top