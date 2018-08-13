Share Market Live: Sensex tanks 310 points; Rupee tumbles 78 paise, crashes to all-time low vs USD

Share Market Live: A man looking at the stock ticker outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started in negative territory with BSE Sensex tumbling 310 points and NSE Nifty tripping below 11,350 while Indian rupee slipped to a fresh record low against US dollar. The Indian rupee on Monday fell more than 1% against the US dollar to an all-new record low at the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee made an all-time low at 69.6150 apiece US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Almost all the components of Sensex and Nifty traded in red with blue-chips HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, SBI, ICICI Bank leading the index losses.

Asia share markets skidded and the euro hit one-year lows on Monday as a renewed rout in the Turkish lira infected the South African rand and drove demand for safe harbours, including the US dollar, Swiss franc and yen, Reuters said in a report.