Share Market Live: Sensex tanks 310 points; Rupee tumbles 78 paise, crashes to all-time low vs USD

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started in negative territory with BSE Sensex tumbling 310 points and NSE Nifty tripping below 11,350 while Indian rupee slipped to a fresh record low against US dollar. The Indian rupee on Monday fell more than 1% against the US dollar to an all-new record low at the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee made an all-time low at 69.6150 apiece US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Almost all the components of Sensex and Nifty traded in red with blue-chips HDFC Bank, HDFC, Reliance Industries, SBI, ICICI Bank leading the index losses.
Asia share markets skidded and the euro hit one-year lows on Monday as a renewed rout in the Turkish lira infected the South African rand and drove demand for safe harbours, including the US dollar, Swiss franc and yen, Reuters said in a report.
Turkey’s lira slumped for a fourth day to a new record low, with the selloff spreading to other emerging-market currencies, after the country’s president showed no signs of backing down in a standoff with the US, a Bloomberg report said.
Sensex Live: The benchmark Sensex was trading down 0.69% at 37,606.62 after falling 310 points to a day's bottom of 37,559.26. Shares of HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Vedanta and Yes Bank were the biggest negative point contributors to the index. These seven shares wiped out about 236 points out of BSE Sensex.
The rupee tumbled to a fresh record low against US dollar in the wee hours of dealing on Monday. The rupee made an all-time low at 69.6150, down 78 paise or 1.13% per unit US dollar, Bloomberg data showed.
The Turkish lira traded at 6.97 to the dollar in Istanbul after plunging to 7.24 in Asian trade, easing back from the record low after Finance Minister Berat Albayrak said Turkey would start implementing an economic action plan on Monday morning, Reuters said in a report. The lira has lost some 46% of its value against the US currency this year, largely over worries about President Tayyip Erdogan's influence over the economy, his repeated calls for lower interest rates and worsening ties with the United States, the report added.
Asian stock prices sank on Monday as Turkey's financial turmoil fueled fears contagion might spread to other emerging markets, an Associated Press report said. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7% to 2,746.90 and Tokyo's Nikkei 225 retreated 1.9% to 21,885.45, Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 1.8% to 27,850.55 and Seoul's Kospi retreated 1.6% to 2,249.65, the report added.
The S&P BSE Sensex declined nearly 300 points in the morning session after opening in negative zone with shares of HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank being the major negative points contributors to the index. BSE Sensex fell 293.28 points to hit a day's bottom of 37,575.95 while NSE Nifty touched a day's low at 11,340.6, down 88.9 points.
Indian equity markets started in negative territory on Monday with BSE Sensex tumbling over 175 points and NSE Nifty falling well below the 11,400-mark. The benchmark Sensex opened at 37,693.19, down 176.04 or 0.46% while NSE Nifty opened at 11,369.6, down 59.9 or 0.52%.
The Indian rupee crashed more than 1% in the beginning deals on Monday to a new all-time low against the US dollar. The rupee made a fresh all-time low at 69.6087 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. The domestic currency started at 69.4850 vs USD and quickly extended losses.
The early indicator of NSE Nifty 50, SGX Nifty Futures fell below 11,400-mark in the morning session on Singapore Exchange on Monday. The barometer was trading down 0.57% at 11,366 after touching a day's high and low of 11,398.5 and 11,359, respectively.