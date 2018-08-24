Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade in red; ICICI Bank, IOC down 1%, Hexaware Tech plunges 16%

Share Market Live: A man walking past the National Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started flat on Friday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trading in negative territory tracking the subdued activity in the Asian stock markets. A considerable fall in the heavyweight shares of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC and Infosys steered the key equity indices in red while HDFC stock emerged as the only notable positive points contributor. Asian stocks fell on Friday after US-China trade talks ended without progress, with the markets braced for a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for hints on the direction of US monetary policy, Reuters said in a report.