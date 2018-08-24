Share Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade in red; ICICI Bank, IOC down 1%, Hexaware Tech plunges 16%

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started flat on Friday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trading in negative territory tracking the subdued activity in the Asian stock markets. A considerable fall in the heavyweight shares of Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, ITC and Infosys steered the key equity indices in red while HDFC stock emerged as the only notable positive points contributor. Asian stocks fell on Friday after US-China trade talks ended without progress, with the markets braced for a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for hints on the direction of US monetary policy, Reuters said in a report.
Share Market Live: Sensex Live, Nifty Live, Indian Rupee vs US Dollar Exchange Rate, NSE Live, BSE Live, Latest Stock Market Updates
Earlier yesterday, Wall Street's major indexes fell as trade-sensitive stocks were hit by a fresh round of tariffs in the trade dispute between the United States and China, Reuters said in a report. Despite ongoing talks, the two countries imposed tariffs on $16 billion worth of each other's goods, the report added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.62 points, or 0.3% to 25,656.98, the S&P 500 lost 4.84 points, or 0.17% to 2,856.98 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 10.64 points, or 0.13% to 7,878.46.
Indian stock markets started flat on Friday following the tepid stock market activity in the regional countries with Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite trading in negative territory. BSE Sensex opened at 38,366.79, up 30.03 or 0.08% and NSE Nifty opened at 11,566.6, up 16.15 or 0.14%.
The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading well below the 11,600 mark in the early deals on Friday, down 0.24% at 11,576.5 on the Singapore Exchange. The gauge has shuttled between a range of 11,611.5 and 11,550 earlier today.