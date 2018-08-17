Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 282 points, Nifty tops 11,464; ITC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma hit 52-week highs

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) extended gains in the morning session on Friday with BSE Sensex rallying 282 points and NSE Nifty topping 11,464 with blue-chip shares of ITC, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma hitting their respective 52-week highs. Indian equities started on a positive note on Friday with BSE Sensex opening up 235 points as all the constituent stocks of BSE Sensex started in green while NSE Nifty opened well above 11,400 level at 11,437.15.
In the early dealings, shares of Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys were the major positive points contributors to the headline indices Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares fell Thursday after deepening worries about global economic growth, particularly in China, set off a rout on Wall Street, AP said in a report.
The S&P BSE Sensex was trading up 280.17 or 0.74% at 37,943.73 in the late morning trades on Friday. Shares of Tata Steel, Adani Ports, ITC, Vedanta, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors, Yes Bank, M&M, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Maruti Suzuki were the top Sensex gainers on Friday rising up to 2.25%.
The US dollar stepped back from 13-1/2-month highs against other major currencies on Friday as talks next week between China and the United States offered some hope that the world's two largest economies will find a way to head off a full-blown trade war, a Reuters report said. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback's strength against a basket of six major peers, was 0.1% lower at 96.549, it added.
As at 9:40 am, as many as 1,215 stocks were trading in green while only 330 were hovering in red. The blue-chip shares of companies such as Axis Bank, ITC and Sun Pharma hit their respective 52-week highs in the early session on Friday.
Forex and money markets are closed on Friday on account of 'Parsi New Year', PTI reported.
Shares of Anil Dhirubhai Ambani Group's Reliance Naval and Engineering Ltd cracked about 4.95% in the opening deals to a day's bottom of Rs 16.31 on BSE today. The stock of Reliance Naval recovered all the losses within minutes and was trading at Rs 17.70, up 3.15%.
Sensex Live: The benchmark Sensex index started up 235 points on Friday with all the stocks beginning in green. Shares of Vedanta (up 1.89%), M&M (up 1.35%), Tata Motors DVR (up 1.34%), Power Grid (up 1.33%), Yes Bank (up 1.29%) and Hero MotoCorp (up 1.18%). BSE Sensex surged as much as 262.91 points to a day's top of 37,926.47 after opening at 37898.6.
Indian currency and debt markets are closed on Friday for a local holiday and trading would resume on Monday, but the local stock markets will be functioning as normal, Reuters said in a report. On Thursday, the benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 7.86%, up 4 basis points from its Tuesday's close, it added. Earlier yesterday, the rupee today slid 26 paise to close below the 70-mark for the first time against the US currency, hammered by strong dollar demand amid growing concerns over widening trade deficit, a PTI report said. The rupee collapsed to a historic intra-day trading low of 70.40 before closing at a fresh lifetime low of 70.15 per dollar, down by 26 paise or 0.37% over the previous close, the report said further.
The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading down 0.03% at 11,421.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. The gauge has shuttled between a range of 11,444 and 11,403.