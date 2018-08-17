Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 282 points, Nifty tops 11,464; ITC, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma hit 52-week highs

Share Market Live: People walking past the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) extended gains in the morning session on Friday with BSE Sensex rallying 282 points and NSE Nifty topping 11,464 with blue-chip shares of ITC, Axis Bank and Sun Pharma hitting their respective 52-week highs. Indian equities started on a positive note on Friday with BSE Sensex opening up 235 points as all the constituent stocks of BSE Sensex started in green while NSE Nifty opened well above 11,400 level at 11,437.15.

In the early dealings, shares of Reliance Industries, ITC, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys were the major positive points contributors to the headline indices Sensex and Nifty. Asian shares fell Thursday after deepening worries about global economic growth, particularly in China, set off a rout on Wall Street, AP said in a report.