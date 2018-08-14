Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 185 points, Rupee gains 23 paise vs USD after inflation drops to 9-month low
Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 185 points, Rupee gains 23 paise vs USD after inflation drops to 9-month low
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) gained strength after opening higher on Tuesday with BSE Sensex rallying 185 points and NSE Nifty reclaiming 11,400 while Indian rupee added 23 paise vs USD after retail inflation dropped to a 9-month low of 4.17% in July.
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) gained strength after opening higher on Tuesday with BSE Sensex rallying 185 points and NSE Nifty reclaiming 11,400 while Indian rupee added 23 paise vs USD after retail inflation dropped to a 9-month low of 4.17% in July. Earlier yesterday, stock markets across the globe declined with Asian markets being the worst hit on Turkish economic crisis which led a meltdown in Asian currencies following which the Indian rupee fell to a historic low of 69.9287 against US dollar.
Asian share markets fought to regain their footing on Tuesday as tremors from the collapse of the Turkish lira ebbed, though sentiment took a fresh knock when Chinese economic data proved softer than expected, Reuters said in a report.
Live Blog
Share Market Live: Nifty Live, Sensex Live, Rupee vs US Dollar Exchange Rate, NSE Live, BSE Live, Latest Stock Market News
Earlier yesterday, US stocks dropped as global jitters from Turkey's plummeting currency spread to Wall Street, with the S&P 500 and the Dow falling for the fourth session in a row, a Reuters report said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 125.44 points, or 0.5% to 25,187.7, the S&P 500 lost 11.35 points, or 0.4% to 2,821.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 19.40 points, or 0.25% to 7,819.71.
Most Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street declined as Turkey's central bank struggled to contain a currency crisis that is feeding fears about other emerging markets, Associated Press said in a report. China's Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5% to 2,771.81, Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.9% to 27,686.9 while Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1.8% to 22,255.98 and South Korea's Kospi added 0.4% to 2,257.65.
Turkey's lira remained under pressure in Asian trade today but markets in the region enjoyed a little more stability after the previous day's turmoil, AFP reported. Nervous investors are keeping an eye on developments in Ankara after yesterday's bloodletting that saw the lira hit record lows against the dollar and euro, and equity markets go into freefall on concerns Turkey's financial crisis could spread globally, the report added. The Turkish lira traded at 6.91 against US dollar and 7.89 vs euro, well off the 7.24 to the dollar and 8.12 to the euro seen on Monday, 13 August 2018.
Shares of Anil Ambani-controlled telecom firm Reliance Communications (RCom) surged more than 5% on Tuesday continuing its month-long uptick. The stock of RCom added 5.45% to Rs 21.65 from a share price of Rs 20.53 on BSE today.
The domestic stock markets extended gains in the wee hours of trading after opening higher with BSE Sensex rallying nearly 200 points and NSE Nifty retaking 11,400 level following the uptick in heavyweight shares of ITC, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, SBI, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HUL. BSE Sensex made an intraday high at 37829.83, up 184.93 points and NSE Nifty touched an intraday high at 11,409.9, 54.15 points.
The Indian rupee extended gains against US dollar after opening marginally higher on Tuesday at the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee added as much as 23 paise at 69.6925 per unit US dollar, the Bloomberg data showed. Earlier yesterday, the rupee crashed by Rs 1.08 or 1.57% to close at an all-time low of 69.91, PTI said in a report.
Shares of Vakrangee are falling continuously for the last 4 days. The stock of Vakrangee shed as much as 16.65% to a day's bottom of Rs 41.8 on BSE. Earlier yesterday, Vakrangee launched first 50 NextGen Vakrangee Kendras in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). 'The company has launched these new stores or Kendras in the sub-urban and semi-rural areas of Mumbai, Vakrangee said in a press release.
“The launch of these 50 Next Gen Vakrangee Kendras in the MMR region is the first milestone in our journey towards upgradation of entire 45,000 outlets. With our progressive efforts and affirmative response from our franchisees, there will be a further 4000 outlets upgrading before Diwali and we thereafter, have proposed to upgrade all the existing 45000 Kendras that are spread all across the country, into the NextGen Model, said Dinesh Nandwana, MD & CEO, Vakrangee.
Crude oil prices rose on Tuesday after a report from OPEC confirmed that top exporter Saudi Arabia had cut production to avert looming oversupply, Reuters reported. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were at $72.87 per barrel, up 26 cents or 0.4% from their last close while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 32 cents 0.5% at $67.52 per barrel. In July, Saudi Arabia told the producer group of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) that it had cut production by 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 10.288 million bpd, the report added.
Indian equity markets started higher on Tuesday after the CPI-based inflation dropped to a 9-month low of 4.17% in July. The sentiments also took a positive seat following the trades in the Asian markets. BSE Sensex was trading at 37,794.21, up 149.31 or 0.4% and NSE Nifty was trading at 11,394.8, up 39.05 points or 0.34%.