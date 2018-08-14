Share Market Live: Sensex jumps 185 points, Rupee gains 23 paise vs USD after inflation drops to 9-month low

Share Market Live: A man walking past the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) gained strength after opening higher on Tuesday with BSE Sensex rallying 185 points and NSE Nifty reclaiming 11,400 while Indian rupee added 23 paise vs USD after retail inflation dropped to a 9-month low of 4.17% in July. Earlier yesterday, stock markets across the globe declined with Asian markets being the worst hit on Turkish economic crisis which led a meltdown in Asian currencies following which the Indian rupee fell to a historic low of 69.9287 against US dollar.

Asian share markets fought to regain their footing on Tuesday as tremors from the collapse of the Turkish lira ebbed, though sentiment took a fresh knock when Chinese economic data proved softer than expected, Reuters said in a report.