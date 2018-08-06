Share Market Live: Sensex hits new all-time high, Nifty breaches 11,400 for first time in stock market trading

Share Market Live: People looking at the stock ticker outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a positive note on Monday with BSE Sensex hitting a fresh record high and NSE Nifty breaching the psychological mark of 11,400 for the first time in stock market history. Stocks across Asia advanced on Monday as China’s efforts to stop sharp declines in its currency and capital flight supported wider sentiment in the region, although the escalating Sino-US trade conflict has capped gains, Reuters said in a report.