Share Market Live: Sensex hits new all-time high, Nifty breaches 11,400 for first time in stock market trading

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a positive note on Monday with BSE Sensex hitting a fresh record high and NSE Nifty breaching the psychological mark of 11,400 for the first time in stock market history. Stocks across Asia advanced on Monday as China’s efforts to stop sharp declines in its currency and capital flight supported wider sentiment in the region, although the escalating Sino-US trade conflict has capped gains, Reuters said in a report.
US stocks advanced on Friday as upbeat earnings helped investors shrug off heightened trade anxieties and weaker-than-expected July jobs growth. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 136.42 points, or 0.54% to 25,462.58, the S&P 500 gained 13.13 points, or 0.46% to 2,840.35 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.33 points, or 0.12% to 7,812.02.
Sensex Live: The benchmark Sensex surpassed 37,800 for the first time in the morning session on Monday. BSE Sensex index amassed as much as 248.14 points to hit a fresh all-time high at 37,804.3. Shares of ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, ITC, Reliance Industries, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank and TCS were the major contributors.
Indian equity markets started on a positive footing on Monday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hitting fresh all-time peaks in the morning session led by the optimism among Asian stocks on the back of upbeat Wall Street. BSE Sensex opened at 37,714.70, 158.54 or 0.42% while NSE Nifty opened at 11,401.50, up 40.70 points or 0.36%.
Sensex Live: BSE Sensex surged as much as 158.54 points to hit a fresh all-time high at 37,714.70.
Nifty Live: The broader Nifty 50 index breached the psychological level of 11,400 for the first time ever in the pre-opening trades on Monday. NSE Nifty surged as much as 40.7 points to hit a fresh all-time high at 11,401.5.
`The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading higher on Monday, up 0.33% at 11,435.50 on the Singapore Exchange. The barometer has shuttled between a range of 11,443.5 and 11,419 earlier today.