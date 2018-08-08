Share Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty raclaims 11,400; RIL, HDFC Bank shares lead

Share Market Live: (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a positive note on Wednesday with BSE Sensex rising more than 100 points and NSE Nifty reclaiming the 11,400-level as heavyweight shares of Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank led from the front. Earlier yesterday, Indian equities ended flat with Sensex closing in the red following negative sentiments after a number of big companies reported a weaker-than-expected report card including PNB and Adani Ports.

Asian shares rose on Wednesday on the back of firmer Wall Street earnings while expectations for increased Chinese stimulus helped take the edge off wider concerns about the worsening Sino-U.S. trade dispute, Reuters said in a report.