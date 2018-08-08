Share Market Live: Sensex gains 100 points, Nifty raclaims 11,400; RIL, HDFC Bank shares lead
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) started on a positive note on Wednesday with BSE Sensex rising more than 100 points and NSE Nifty reclaiming the 11,400-level as heavyweight shares of Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank led from the front. Earlier yesterday, Indian equities ended flat with Sensex closing in the red following negative sentiments after a number of big companies reported a weaker-than-expected report card including PNB and Adani Ports.
Asian shares rose on Wednesday on the back of firmer Wall Street earnings while expectations for increased Chinese stimulus helped take the edge off wider concerns about the worsening Sino-U.S. trade dispute, Reuters said in a report.
Earlier yesterday, the S&P 500 inched nearer to a record high lifted by Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft, and by a strong second-quarter earnings season that fueled optimism about the U.S. economy's strength, a Reuters report said. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to end the day at 25,628.91 points, the S&P 500 ended the session at 2,858.45, just short of its January record of 2,872.87 and Nasdaq Composite added 0.31% to 7,883.66.
Indian equity markets started on a positive footing on Wednesday following the uptick in major Wall Street stock indices. BSE Sensex started at 37,756.24, up 90.44 or 0.24% and NSE Nifty opened at 11,412.50, up 23.05 points or 0.20%. Shares of Coal India, Vedanta, M&M, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, ONGC, Axis Bank and HDFC were the major gainers among the Sensex components today rising more than 0.5%. All the sectors of the National Stock Exchange started the day in green, indicating a marketwide buying today, with Nifty Metal, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media leading the charge.
The IPO (Initial Public Offering) of the Bengaluru-based NBFC CreditAccess Grameen is all set to hit the markets today, 8 August 2018. CreditAccess Grameen has expected to raise up to Rs 1,131 crore at the upper end of the price band of Rs 422. CreditAccess Grameen IPO will remain open for subscription till Friday, 10 August 2018. Investors can bid in a minimum for 35 equity shares and in multiple of the 35 equity shares thereafter. CreditAccess Grameen IPO contains a fresh offer and an offer for sale.
The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading marginally lower in red, down 0.02% at 11,424 on the Singapore Exchange on Wednesday.