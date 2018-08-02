Share Market Live: Sensex cracks 250 points, Nifty touches 11,271; fresh trade war worries hit stock market
Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) extended losses in the wee hours of trading after opening in negative zone on the revival of trade war worries with BSE Sensex falling nearly 250 points and NSE Nifty slipping well below 11,300. The market sentiments seemed to have gone negative after RBI repo rate hike by 25 basis points and declines in the regional Asian shares following downbeat Wall Street and renewed trade war spat between US and China.
The US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged. Asian stocks dropped on Thursday as the latest escalation in the Sino-US trade war hit Chinese shares, while global bond markets were rattled by increased borrowing by Washington and Japan’s new tolerance for higher yields, a Reuters report said. The US administration on Wednesday increased pressure on China for trade concessions by proposing a higher 25% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, the report added.
Live Blog
The S&P 500 and Dow slipped on Wednesday as gains in Apple shares were offset by a drop in energy and industrial companies, while the US Federal Reserve remained on course for an expected interest rate hike in September, Reuters said in a report. The central bank left rates unchanged and reiterated its view that the US economy is growing and the job market is strengthening, and inflation continues to hover near the Fed's 2% target since it last raised rates in June, the report added. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 81.37 points, or 0.32% to 25,333.82, the S&P 500 lost 2.93 points, or 0.10% to 2,813.36 and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.50 points, or 0.46% to 7,707.29.
Sensex Live: BSE Sensex index extended losses in the late-morning session on Thursday and fell nearly 300 points following the negative global cues after US proposed 25% tariffs on Chinese imports. BSE Sensex touched a day's bottom of 37,229.99, down 291.63 points. Similarly, NSE Nifty went down by 82.65 points to a day's low of 11,263.55.
Nifty Live: All the broader market indices of the National Stock Exchange including Nifty 50 were trading in negative territory with Nifty Midcap50 emerging as the biggest losers, down 0.92%.
Earlier yesterday, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equity worth Rs 95.94 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) pulled off Rs 562.33 crore from shares, as per the latest depository data available.
Shanghai copper fell as much as 1.9% on Thursday after US officials confirmed that President Donald Trump's administration proposed an increase in tariff rate on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, a Reuter report said. Analysts fear the mounting trade friction between the United States and China could hit demand for industrial metals, the report said further.
Maintaining its uptrend for the second straight day, the rupee strengthened by 17 paise to a fresh one-month high of 68.26 against the US dollar today after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) maintained its growth outlook for the economy, PTI said in a report. The increased selling of the US dollar by exporters and banks even as the RBI hiked repo rate by 25 basis points yesterday too boosted the rupee, PTI reported citing unidentified forex dealers.
Share benchmarks in Asia are sliding, tracking losses overnight on Wall Street, where investors sold industrial stocks following reports that the Trump administration is considering a higher tax rate on Chinese imports, AP said in a report.
BSE Sensex extended the losses in the early trading session diving more than 200 points to hit a day's low of 37,285.25 while NSE Nifty tripped well below 11,300 to a day's bottom of 11,271.20.
Nifty Live: Most of the metal stocks fell in negative territory in the morning session on Thursday on fresh trade war worries between US and China. The benchmark Nifty Metal index dropped 1.43% to 3,272.65 with shares of Tata Steel, Vedanta, Jindal Steel, Hindalco, SAIL, NMDC, JSW Steel sliding more than 1% each.
Sensex Live: The benchmark Sensex index was trading under pressure on Thursday following the subdued global cues after US-China trade war worries regenerated. BSE Sensex was trading 132 points lower at 37,389.43 with Vedanta, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC, M&M, Maruti Suzuki emerging as the major losers.
Sensex Live, Nifty Live: Indian stock markets started on a flat note on Thursday as trade war tensions renewed after the US proposed 25% tariffs on about $200 billion worth of Chinese imports. BSE Sensex opened at 37,529.69, up 8.07 or 0.02% while NSE Nifty started at 11,328.90, down 17.30 points or 0.15%.
Shares of Coal India, HPCL, BPCL, ONGC, IOC rose more than 1% each and were the top five gainers out of all the components of Nifty 50 index. While, on the other hand, shares of Eicher Motors, Cipla, HDFC, SBI, Wipro cracked up to 1.91%.
The Indian rupee on Thursday added as much as 16 paise against the US dollar in the early session at the interbank foreign exchange market. The rupee gained 16 paise to 68.2663 per unit US dollar, Bloomberg data showed.
Oil prices rose on Thursday, steadying after losses over the past two days from a surprise increase in US crude inventories and renewed concerns over trade friction between the US and China, Reuters said in a report. Brent crude futures were up 40 cents, or 0.6% at $72.79 a barrel, after dropping 2.5% on Wednesday while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures increased by 30 cents, or 0.4% to $67.96 a barrel, the report added.
The global indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading 0.11% down at 11,346.5 on the Singapore Exchange on Thursday. The gauge has shuttled between the range of 11,384.5 and 11,342.5 earlier today.