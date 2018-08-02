Share Market Live: Sensex cracks 250 points, Nifty touches 11,271; fresh trade war worries hit stock market

Share Market Live: People roaming outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) extended losses in the wee hours of trading after opening in negative zone on the revival of trade war worries with BSE Sensex falling nearly 250 points and NSE Nifty slipping well below 11,300. The market sentiments seemed to have gone negative after RBI repo rate hike by 25 basis points and declines in the regional Asian shares following downbeat Wall Street and renewed trade war spat between US and China.

The US Federal Reserve kept the interest rates unchanged. Asian stocks dropped on Thursday as the latest escalation in the Sino-US trade war hit Chinese shares, while global bond markets were rattled by increased borrowing by Washington and Japan’s new tolerance for higher yields, a Reuters report said. The US administration on Wednesday increased pressure on China for trade concessions by proposing a higher 25% tariff on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, the report added.