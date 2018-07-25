Sensex marks new closing all-time high at 36,858, Nifty slips in red; Axis Bank crashes 3%, SBI jumps 2%

Share Market Today: A man walking past the Bombay Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) ended flat on Wednesday in an extremely volatile stock market trading with BSE Sensex managing to finish at a closing all-time high and NSE Nifty closing marginally lower in red as Axis Bank, TCS and NTPC cracked. The domestic share markets erased the afternoon gains with BSE Sensex slipping more than 100 points from the all-time high of 36,947.18 and NSE Nifty tripping below 11,150-level following the plunge in shares of Axis Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, HUL and NTPC.

Indian shares extended gains in the afternoon deals with BSE Sensex hitting a new all-time high of 36,947.18 and NSE Nifty moving above 11,150 following the sustained upmove in shares of HDFC twins, RIL and ITC. The broader Nifty 50 hit a nearly 6-month high of 11,157.15, the NSE benchmark index is just 14 points short of touching the all-time high of 11,171.55. The stock of Bharti Airtel was once the biggest loser among Sensex and Nifty but recouped partly in the late afternoon dealings. Shares of Bharti Airtel fell nearly 3% as India’s largest telecom company is scheduled to announce its Q1 FY19 results tomorrow, 26 July 2018.

Shares of Anil Ambani’s telecom firm RCom gained nearly 15% intraday. Earlier in the morning session today, Indian equities fell in the negative territory within minutes of opening higher with BSE Sensex falling more than 100 points from the all-time high as shares of TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints cracked. In the early trading, BSE Sensex hit a new all-time high and NSE Nifty surpassed its previous 6-month high led by the uptick in shares of HDFC Bank and HDFC.