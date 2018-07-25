Sensex marks new closing all-time high at 36,858, Nifty slips in red; Axis Bank crashes 3%, SBI jumps 2%

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) ended flat on Wednesday in an extremely volatile stock market trading with BSE Sensex managing to finish at a closing all-time high and NSE Nifty closing marginally lower in red as Axis Bank, TCS and NTPC cracked. The domestic share markets erased the afternoon gains with BSE Sensex slipping more than 100 points from the all-time high of 36,947.18 and NSE Nifty tripping below 11,150-level following the plunge in shares of Axis Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, HUL and NTPC.
Indian shares extended gains in the afternoon deals with BSE Sensex hitting a new all-time high of 36,947.18 and NSE Nifty moving above 11,150 following the sustained upmove in shares of HDFC twins, RIL and ITC. The broader Nifty 50 hit a nearly 6-month high of 11,157.15, the NSE benchmark index is just 14 points short of touching the all-time high of 11,171.55. The stock of Bharti Airtel was once the biggest loser among Sensex and Nifty but recouped partly in the late afternoon dealings. Shares of Bharti Airtel fell nearly 3% as India’s largest telecom company is scheduled to announce its Q1 FY19 results tomorrow, 26 July 2018.
Shares of Anil Ambani’s telecom firm RCom gained nearly 15% intraday. Earlier in the morning session today, Indian equities fell in the negative territory within minutes of opening higher with BSE Sensex falling more than 100 points from the all-time high as shares of TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints cracked. In the early trading, BSE Sensex hit a new all-time high and NSE Nifty surpassed its previous 6-month high led by the uptick in shares of HDFC Bank and HDFC.
Indian stock markets ended flat on Wednesday with BSE Sensex finishing marginally up at a new all-time high and NSE Nifty concluding slightly down in red as shares of heavyweight companies Axis Bank, NTPC and TCS extended losses. BSE Sensex ended at an all-new all-time high of 36,858.23, up by 33.13 points or 0.09% while NSE Nifty settled at 11,132, down by 2.3 points or 0.02%.
Shares of telecom giant Bharti Airtel recouped most of its losses in the late afternoon session but was still trading marginally down. The stock of Bharti Airtel was trading at Rs 354, down 0.67% on BSE.
Shares of India's third-largest private sector bank by assets Axis Bank shed a little more than 3% in the late session on Wednesday. The stock of Axis Bank was the second-biggest loser among the Sensex shares on Wednesday. Axis Bank shares fell 3.03% to Rs 529.45 on BSE today.
Shares of India's largest bank by asset size and country's third-largest bank by market capitalisation SBI (State Bank of India) rose more than 2% in the late afternoon deals. The stock of SBI surged 2.19% to a day's high of Rs 272.55 on BSE today.
Shares of PC Jeweller shed nearly 13% in the afternoon deals amid heavy trading volumes. The stock of PC Jeweller extended losses and fell 12.7% to a day's low of Rs 80.1 on BSE today.
Shares of the state-owned power generator NTPC fell nearly 5% in the afternoon deals. India's largest power utility firm NTPC is scheduled to announce Q1 results later this week on 28 July 2018. The stock of NTPC slumped as much as 4.83% to a day's bottom of Rs 149.85 on NSE today.
Sensex Live: Indian equity markets again retreated from the all-time highs in the afternoon trades with BSE Sensex falling more than 100 points from the all-time low of 36,947.18. BSE Sensex was trading at 36,858.92 , up 0.09%.
Shares of Oriental Bank of Commerce fell more than 4% after the Gurgaon-based PSU lender reported a net loss of Rs 393.21 for the Apr-Jun period of FY19. The figure has narrowed from the net loss of Rs 486.2 crore in the same quarter last year. The stock of Oriental Bank of Commerce tumbled 4.32% to Rs 70.95 on BSE today.
Oriental Bank's asset quality worsened with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) hitting 17.89% of the gross advances as on June 30, 2018, from 14.83% as on June 30, 2017.
Shares of the Mumbai-headquartered drug maker Sun Pharmaceuticals were trading slightly changed at Rs 558.5, down 0.71% after the company said that one of its wholly-owned subsidiaries has launched generic metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets, used for glycemic control, in the US market.
Shares of PVR shed more than 3% after the multiplex chain operator posted a rise of 17% in the Q1 net profit (consolidated) to Rs 52 crore. Amid heavy volumes, the stock of PVR fell 3.03% to a day's bottom of Rs 1,136.65 on BSE today.
Shares of BHEL fell 3% in the afternoon deals to a day's low of Rs 71 on BSE. The stock of BHEL rose nearly 7% after the power equipment maker reported a massive spike of 93% in the standalone net profit to Rs 155.58 crore.