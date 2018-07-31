​​​
Sensex, Nifty close at fresh record highs; RIL becomes India’s first Rs 7.5 lakh crore company!

Share Market today: Indian stock markets shrugged off earlier losses and rallied to close at a fresh new high on Tuesday, with the Sensex closing at a record all-time high of 37,606.58 points and the Nifty at 11,356.50 points. Reliance Industries Ltd, the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-textile-to-telecom conglomerate, became India's first Rs 7.5 lakh crore company in the stock market history on Tuesday, 31 July 2018.

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets shrugged off earlier losses and rallied to close at a fresh new high on Tuesday, with the Sensex closing at a record all-time high of 37,606.58 points. Reliance, HUL, Infosys, Maruti Suzuki were the top contributors to the Sensex index in Tuesday’s trade. The other benchmark index Nifty of the National Stock Exchange surged to a fresh high of 11,356.50 points on closing.

RIL (Reliance Industries Ltd) shares surged over 3% on the Sensex index to an all-time high and became the most valued Indian company on 31 July, Tuesday. Following the sharp rally in the share prices of RIL, the market capitalisation of company topped that of TCS (Tata Consultancy Services). At closing, the Mukesh Ambani-controlled oil-to-textile-t0-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd’s stock market value stood at Rs 7.51 lakh crore.

The domestic stock markets extended losses in the mid-morning deals on Tuesday with BSE Sensex falling 236 points from the all-time high of 37,644.59 and NSE Nifty nearing 11,250 following the declines led by blue-chip stocks of HDFC, Infosys, ITC, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank. Indian shares fell in negative territory after opening flat on Tuesday with BSE Sensex tumbling more than 100 points after touching a new all-time high and NSE Nifty losing 11,300-level.

The massive sell-off in tech stocks on Wall Street overnight with tech-heavy Nasdaq slipping more than 100 points has been steered Asian stocks into the red. Meanwhile, Asian share markets weakened on Tuesday, taking cues from the rout in global technology shares while the yen edged higher ahead of the Bank of Japan’s rate review, at which it could flag a shift away from its massive monetary stimulus, a Reuters report said.

16:07 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Reliance Industries becomes India's first Rs 7.5 lakh crore company!

Reliance Industries Ltd, the Mukesh Ambani-led oil-to-textile-to-telecom conglomerate, became India’s first Rs 7.5 lakh crore company in the stock market history on Tuesday, 31 July 2018. Following the massive uptick in the share price of Reliance Industries, the company topped a market capitalisation of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for the very first time.

15:49 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Nifty Bank index ends in red; Axis Bank top drag

15:45 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Sensex @ record high: Reliance, HUL, Infosys top Sensex contributors

15:41 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Nifty new records: closing at 11,356.50, 52-week high at 11,366

Top Nifty gainers

15:37 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Sensex new records: closing at 37,606.58, fresh 52-week high at 37,644.59

Top Sensex gainers and losers: RIL gains 3%, Axis Bank slips 3%

15:34 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
CLOSING BELL! Sensex, Nifty close at fresh all-time highs!

Sensex closed at a fresh record high at 37,606.58 points led by gains in index heavyweights Reliance, Hero MotoCorp, HUL, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Maruti, IndusInd Bank among others. The Nifty closed at a new high of 11,356.50 points.

15:13 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Reliance Industries rallies 3%

Shares of Reliance Industries extended gains in the late afternoon deals on Tuesday after the company topped the stock market value of Rs 7.5 lakh crore for the first time ever. The stock of RIL was trading up 3.16% at Rs 1,186 on BSE. 

14:49 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Sensex retakes 37,500!

13:43 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Kotak Mahindra Bank: End of uptrend in shares?

Shares of India's fourth-largest private sector lender by market capitalisation asset size and third-largest bank by market capitalisation Kotak Mahindra Bank has gained 88% in last three years as of Monday but technical charts are suggesting an end of the uptrend. Stock's wave pattern suggests it has completed a five-wave uptrend and is in the first wave of a three-wave corrective cycle, Reuters said in a report. A break below this level may lead to a fall towards the next support at Rs 1,220.82, the 23.6% retracement level, the report added.

13:09 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Sensex Live: RIL leads from front!

12:52 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Big breaking! RIL becomes India's most valued company

The Mukesh Ambani-controlled Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) became the most valued Indian company after the oil-to-telecom conglomerate's market capitalisation crossed the m-cap of TCS. According to the latest data available with stock exchanges, RIL commands a market capitalisation of Rs 7.43 lakh crore, up Rs 15,207 crore from Monday's m-cap while TCS held a market capitalisation of Rs 7.39 lakh crore. 

12:10 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Credit Suisse Q2 profit doubles!

Credit Suisse more than doubled its second-quarter net profit as gains from the final leg of a three-year overhaul managed to outshine weakness in the overall wealth management market, Reuters said in a report. Net income attributable to shareholders from April through June rose 114 percent year on year to 647 million Swiss francs ($655.5 million), Switzerland's second-biggest bank said on Tuesday, beating expectations as it further pared back costs and grew business banking the world's wealthy, the report added. 

12:03 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Nifty Live: Tech Mahindra | Biggest Nifty gainer

Shares of India's fifth-largest IT company Tech Mahindra surged more than 4% on Tuesday and were the biggest gainers among all the components of NSE Nifty index after the company posted a rise of 12% in the Q1 net profit. The stock of Tech Mahindra rose 4.49% to a day's top of Rs 684.90 on NSE today.  Jefferies has raised the rating to 'hold' from 'underperform' and with a target price of Rs 715 from Rs 625, a Reuters report said. Jefferies has also raised constant currency growth estimate for FY19 slightly but kept USD growth rate unchanged to factor in higher cross-currency headwind, the report added. 

11:30 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
8 of 11 NSE sectors trade in red

As many as 8 out of 11 sectoral indices of National Stock Exchange traded in red on Tuesday with Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Service, Nifty Metal being the worst hit. The real estate benchmark Nifty Realty was the only notable gainer and was trading up 2.01% at 273.75. 

11:19 (IST) 31 Jul 2018
Idea Cellular down 6% post Q1 results

Shares of Idea Cellular fell more than 6% after the Aditya Birla Group's telecom company reported a drop in the quarterly revenue. Idea's weaker balance sheet and integration woes would limit its ability to effectively compete with peers on high ARPU data subscribers; we expect it to lose revenue market share, the global research and brokerage firm Jefferies was seen as saying in a Reuters report. 

Earlier yesterday, a broad sell-off of technology stocks pushed the three major US stock indexes lower with the Nasdaq Composite posting its third consecutive loss of more than 1% for the first time in three years just days after hitting a record high, Reuters said in a report. Shares of Facebook Inc and Netflix Inc slid 2.2% and 5.7%, respectively with the tech-heavy Nasdaq witnessing a sharp uptick in the number of stocks striking 52-week lows. On Monday, 102 Nasdaq-listed stocks fell to their lowest price in a year or more, 65 more than those hitting new highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.57% to 25,306.83, the S&P 500 lost 0.58% to 2,802.6, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.39% to 7,630.00, the report added.

