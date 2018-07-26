Sensex, Nifty mark closing all-time highs as SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins lead stock market rally!

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) finished at the record closing high on Thursday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty concluding at their respective closing all-time highs of 36,984.64 and 11,167.3 following the sharp rally in the shares of ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC twins. The domestic equity markets reversed losses in the last half an hour of trading on Thursday with BSE Sensex posting a sharp recovery following the rally in shares of ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, HDFC Bank which outperformed the drop caused by Maruti Suzuki and Yes Bank.
Indian share markets erased gains in the late afternoon deals on Thursday with BSE Sensex falling 166 points from the all-time high level of 37,027 following the plunge in the share price of Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank and L&T. BSE Sensex made a low of 36,860.9 while NSE Nifty 50 touched a day’s bottom of 11,125.7. Following the Q1 earnings release, the heavyweight shares of Maruti Suzuki and Yes Bank fell dropped by 4 to 6% respectively.
Indian stock markets traded higher in the afternoon deals on Thursday with BSE Sensex hovering around 37,000 and NSE Nifty trading firm above 11,150 following the rally in the shares off ICICI Bank and SBI. The domestic stock markets were higher in the mid-morning deals with Sensex and Nifty hitting fresh all-time highs at 37,026 and at 11,179.6, respectively, following the sharp gains in SBI share price. Shares of India’s largest bank by asset size SBI (State Bank of India) rose nearly 5% to hit a 6-week high of Rs 284.75. The stock of SBI was the biggest gainer among all the components of Sensex and Nifty today.
Earlier today, Indian equity markets started on a positive note on Thursday with BSE Sensex hitting new all-time high and NSE Nifty breaching the previous all-time high in the morning deals. The benchmark Sensex surpassed 37,000-mark for the first time in history while the broader Nifty 50 touched an all-time high of 11,172.2 following the sharp upmove in heavyweight shares of ITC, SBI, RIL, HDFC Bank and L&T.
The government today gave final approval to the mega merger of Vodafone and Idea Cellular which will create the country's largest mobile operator with 35 per cent market share with around 430 million subscribers, PTI reports.
Indian equity markets concluded at record highs with Sensex and Nifty finishing at respective all-time highs. The S&P BSE Sensex rose as much as 126.41 points or 0.34% to close at an all-time high of 36,984.64 while NSE Nifty added 35.30 points or 0.32% to end at an all-time closing high of 11,167.30.
Shares of Aditya Birla Group's telecom company Idea Cellular shares rose more than 4% in the late trade following the news of final approval to Vodafone India-Idea Cellular merger. The stock of Idea rose 4.64% to Rs 57.5 on BSE today.
Department of Telecom has given final approval to Vodafone, Idea Cellular merger, PTI reported citing unidentified government sources.
The benchmark Sensex index retook the psychological level of 37,000 following the sustained rise in the shares of ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank. The collective uptick in these shares outperformed the plunge caused by shares of Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank and L&T.
According to a PTUI report, the government is planning to sell up to 10% stake each in real estate firms HUDCO and NBCC as also 3% in NTPC through an offer for sale (OFS), which could fetch about Rs 5,900 crore to the exchequer. The finance ministry will soon float Request for Proposals (RFP) to appoint merchant bankers for managing the stake sale of HUDCO and NBCC, PTI reported citing an unidentified source.
European stocks opened much higher on Thursday, pushing world stocks to new four-month highs after the European Union and the United States agreed to negotiate on trade, easing some of the fears of a transatlantic trade war, Reuter said in a report. A pan-European stock index rose half a percent while the MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 47 countries, hit its highest since March 16 on the news, the report added.
The stock of Yes Bank dived more than 6% on Thursday following the Q1 earnings release. Yes Bank share price went down by 6.36% to a day's low of Rs 358.55. The company took a mark-to-market loss of Rs 926.7 million in the quarter, it said, relating to bond-trading losses incurred in December 2017 and March 2018 quarters as a result of spike in bond yields in the recent months, Reuters said in a report.
Shares of India's fifth-largest private sector lender Yes Bank fell more than 5% in the afternoon trades on Thursday after the Mumbai-based bank reported the Q1 financial results for the financial year 2018-2019. Yes Bank reported a rise of 31% in the June quarter to Rs 12.60 billion as compared to Rs 9.66 billion in the same quarter a year earlier. Yes Bank's Q1 profit beat Reuters estimates of Rs 12.15 billion.
Maruti Suzuki posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter profit. According to a Reuters report, Maruti Suzuki's Q1 net profit was estimated to be at Rs 22.71 billion but Maruti Suzuki reported a net profit of Rs 19.75 billion.
Shares of India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki crashed nearly 4% even after the company reported a rise of 27% in the standalone net profit to Rs 1,975.3 crore for the Apr-Jun period of FY19. The stock of Maruti Suzuki fell 3.98% to a day's bottom of Rs 9,369.05 on BSE today. In the reporting quarter, Maruti Suzuki total sales came in at Rs 21,810.7 crore.
European stocks jumped in early trading on Thursday following a breakthrough in US-EU trade talks, buoying shares in carmakers as the market digested a flurry of company earnings reports. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.4% while Germany's exporter-heavy DAX, which has come under pressure due to uncertainty over global trade, rose 1%, Reuters reported.