Sensex, Nifty mark closing all-time highs as SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC twins lead stock market rally!

Share Market Today: People walking past the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) finished at the record closing high on Thursday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty concluding at their respective closing all-time highs of 36,984.64 and 11,167.3 following the sharp rally in the shares of ICICI Bank, SBI and HDFC twins. The domestic equity markets reversed losses in the last half an hour of trading on Thursday with BSE Sensex posting a sharp recovery following the rally in shares of ICICI Bank, SBI, HDFC, HDFC Bank which outperformed the drop caused by Maruti Suzuki and Yes Bank.

Indian share markets erased gains in the late afternoon deals on Thursday with BSE Sensex falling 166 points from the all-time high level of 37,027 following the plunge in the share price of Maruti Suzuki, Yes Bank and L&T. BSE Sensex made a low of 36,860.9 while NSE Nifty 50 touched a day’s bottom of 11,125.7. Following the Q1 earnings release, the heavyweight shares of Maruti Suzuki and Yes Bank fell dropped by 4 to 6% respectively.

Indian stock markets traded higher in the afternoon deals on Thursday with BSE Sensex hovering around 37,000 and NSE Nifty trading firm above 11,150 following the rally in the shares off ICICI Bank and SBI. The domestic stock markets were higher in the mid-morning deals with Sensex and Nifty hitting fresh all-time highs at 37,026 and at 11,179.6, respectively, following the sharp gains in SBI share price. Shares of India’s largest bank by asset size SBI (State Bank of India) rose nearly 5% to hit a 6-week high of Rs 284.75. The stock of SBI was the biggest gainer among all the components of Sensex and Nifty today.

Earlier today, Indian equity markets started on a positive note on Thursday with BSE Sensex hitting new all-time high and NSE Nifty breaching the previous all-time high in the morning deals. The benchmark Sensex surpassed 37,000-mark for the first time in history while the broader Nifty 50 touched an all-time high of 11,172.2 following the sharp upmove in heavyweight shares of ITC, SBI, RIL, HDFC Bank and L&T.