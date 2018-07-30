Unstoppable! Sensex logs new all-time high, Nifty ends above 11,300 for first time in stock market history

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) finished at record highs on Monday with BSE Sensex ending at an all-time high near 37,500-mark and NSE Nifty closing above 11,300 for the first time in stock market history. Indian equities inched higher in the late afternoon trades after regaining heavily from day’s bottom on Monday with BSE Sensex rallying nearly 200 points to a fresh peak and NSE Nifty hitting a new all-time high of 11,328.
Sensex crossed 37,500 for the first time in the afternoon deals on Monday led by a sharp uptick in share prices of ICICI Bank, RIL and SBI. Indian shares recovered partly in the mid-morning session extending losses in the late morning session on weaker global cues and uncertainty over RBI’s repo rate outcome and US Fed meeting. BSE Sensex slipped more than 200 points from the all-time high after falling in negative territory following the downtick in HDFC Bank, Infosys shares in the wee hours of trading today.
The domestic equity markets started on a positive footing on Monday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hitting respective all-time highs continuing the stock market upmove on corporate earnings optimism and positive domestic cues. The benchmark Sensex rose as much as 159.95 points to hit a fresh all-time high of 37496.80 while the broader Nifty went above 11,300 for the first time in stock market history hitting a lifetime peak of 11,309.35, up by 31 points.
Shares of the wagon manufacturer Texmaco Rail & Engineering were the biggest gainers among all the components of 'A' group of BSE today. The stock of Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 18.44% to a day's top of Rs 81.9 before closing up 13.02% at Rs 78.15.
Shares of India's largest housing financier HDFC dropped more than 1% after the Deepak Parekh-led mortgage lender posted a 54% jump in the standalone net profit to Rs 2,190 crore for the Apr-Jun period of the fiscal year 2018-19. The stock of HDFC fell 1.55% to Rs 2,012.7 on BSE after the Q1 earnings release.
The benchmark Nifty 50 index rose more than 1% on Monday led by the shares of GIC, Bank of Baroda, PNB, Idea, SAIL and ICICI Prudential. Nifty Next 50 rose 1.06% to 29,568.45.
Indian stocks hit fresh record highs in late afternoon trades on Monday with BSE Sensex surging nearly 200 points to hit a fresh all-time high of 37533.50 and NSE Nifty adding 49.75 points to hit a new lifetime peak of 11,328.1.
HDFC reported Q1 results in-line with street estimates, with net profit jumping 54% on-year to Rs 2,190 crore in the latest quarter. The net interest income came in higher than estimates at Rs 3,531 crore. HDFC said that the board has approved raising up to $1.5 billion Via ECBs. HDFC Q1 gross NPA in the April-June quarter came in at 1.18%. The individual gross NPA stood at 0.66%.
The benchmark Sensex and Nifty recovered sharply in the afternoon deals on Monday and hit fresh record highs led by the shares of ICICI Bank, SBI and RIL.
BSE Sensex new all-time high: 37505.12 | NSE Nifty new all-time high: 11,317.60
Shares of the state-owned general insurer The New India Assurance Company rose more than 7% in the afternoon deals after the Mumbai-based firm posted a rise if 27% in the net profit to Rs 635 crore for the Apr-Jun period of the fiscal year 2018-2019. The stock of The New India Assurance Company surged 7.03% to Rs 297 on BSE today.