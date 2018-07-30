Unstoppable! Sensex logs new all-time high, Nifty ends above 11,300 for first time in stock market history

Share Market Today: People looking at the stock ticker outside Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) finished at record highs on Monday with BSE Sensex ending at an all-time high near 37,500-mark and NSE Nifty closing above 11,300 for the first time in stock market history. Indian equities inched higher in the late afternoon trades after regaining heavily from day’s bottom on Monday with BSE Sensex rallying nearly 200 points to a fresh peak and NSE Nifty hitting a new all-time high of 11,328.

Sensex crossed 37,500 for the first time in the afternoon deals on Monday led by a sharp uptick in share prices of ICICI Bank, RIL and SBI. Indian shares recovered partly in the mid-morning session extending losses in the late morning session on weaker global cues and uncertainty over RBI’s repo rate outcome and US Fed meeting. BSE Sensex slipped more than 200 points from the all-time high after falling in negative territory following the downtick in HDFC Bank, Infosys shares in the wee hours of trading today.

The domestic equity markets started on a positive footing on Monday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hitting respective all-time highs continuing the stock market upmove on corporate earnings optimism and positive domestic cues. The benchmark Sensex rose as much as 159.95 points to hit a fresh all-time high of 37496.80 while the broader Nifty went above 11,300 for the first time in stock market history hitting a lifetime peak of 11,309.35, up by 31 points.