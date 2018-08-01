Share Market Live: RBI hikes repo rates by 25 bps to 6.5%; Sensex drops 112 points, Nifty below 11,350

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) reversed losses after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rates by 25 basis points to 6.5% with BSE Sensex falling 112 points and NSE Nifty trading below 11,350-level. The hike in the repo rates was largely in line with the street expectations. The benchmark Sensex went into losses after automakers started reporting monthly vehicle sales with Maruti Suzuki posting a marginal decline in July car sales.
RBI Monetary Policy August 2018
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pulled the trigger again to keep India’s inflation under control by raising the repo rate by 25 basis points in its August bi-monthly monetary policy meeting, taking it to a two-year high.
Indian share markets pared gains in the mid-morning deals with BSE Sensex falling over 100 points from the all-time high of 37,711.87 and NSE Nifty trading flat. The domestic stock markets went higher after opening flat on Wednesday with BSE Sensex crossing 37,700 for the first time ever in stock market history and NSE Nifty nearing the 11,400-mark following the uptick in Reliance Industries, TCS and ITC.
Indian equities logged record highs in the early session today with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hitting their respective all-time highs while Tata Motors shares plunged more than 6% after the Tata Group’s automaker posted a Q1 loss of over Rs 1,800 crore. The market sentiments were largely optimistic following the positive global cues with NYSE’s Dow Jones Industrial Average rising more than 100 points.
Meanwhile, Asian shares traded higher on Wednesday, tracking the firmer Wall Street finish though reports that Washington plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods have put the focus back on volatile Sino-US trade relations, Reuters reported.
Breaking! The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hikes the benchmark repo rates by 25 basis points to 6.5%.
NSE Live: Most of the rate-sensitive stocks were trading lower before the RBI Monetary Policy announcement. The 3 benchmark indices Nifty Bank, Nifty Financial Services were trading down.
Rupee to dollar exchange rate: The Indian rupee was trading little changed at 68.5612, down by 1 paisa per unit US dollar, Bloomberg data showed.
60% chance of RBI hiking repo rates by 25 bps in August 2018 MPC meet: UBS
There is 60% probability that the RBI (Reserve Bank of India) in its three-day bi-monthly MPC (Monetary Policy Committee) meeting may hike repo rates by 25 basis points, a UBS Securities report said.
Maruti Suzuki India today said it will hike prices of its vehicles across models this month to offset adverse impacts of rise in commodity costs, foreign exchange fluctuations and fuel price increases, PTI reported.
Sensex, Nifty Live: Indian stock markets traded dull an hour before RBI's repo rate decision on Wednesday. BSE Sensex was trading at 37,541.76, down 64.82 or 0.17% while NSE Nifty was trading at 11,353.65, down 2.85 points or 0.03%.
Thirty-seven of 63 economists in a Reuters poll last week said the Reserve Bank of India will raise rates on Wednesday, while inflation has been above the central bank's medium-term target of 4% for eight months and expected to stay that way through to the end of next year, a Reuters report said. Twenty-two economists said the next hike would come later this year, or early in 2019, the report added.
Sensex Live: Shares of TCS, Coal India, Power Grid, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Bajaj-Auto gained more than 1% each.
Sensex Live: Shares of heavyweight companies such as HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC, Axis Bank, Tata Motors and SBI contributed the most in Sensex drop today. Collectively, these stocks wiped out as much as 118 points out of Sensex.
Most Asian currencies took to the sidelines on Wednesday, with China's yuan choppy amid media reports that Washington plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion of imported Chinese goods, a Reuters report said. Overall, traders were reluctant to make any big bets on regional currencies as they waited on the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later in the global day followed by the Bank of England's own rates review on Thursday, the report added.
Nifty Live: Shares of Bajaj Auto surged more than 2% in the afternoon trades after the two-wheeler maker reported a rise of 30% in the total sales at 4,00,343 units in July as against total sales of 3,07,727 units in same month last year. The stock of Bajaj Auto climbed 2.49% to Rs 2,768 on BSE today.
Sensex Live: Shares of India's largest automaker Maruti Suzuki fell more than 2% in the afternoon deals after the company reported a marginal decline in the sales in July. Maruti Suzuki (India) July sales came at 1,64,369 units as compared to 1,65,346 units in July 2017.
Sensex Live: Sensex was trading marginally lower in negative territory after India's manufacturing activity slowed in July. Shares of Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Tata Steel and ICICI Bank were the major Sensex losers today.