Share Market Live: RBI hikes repo rates by 25 bps to 6.5%; Sensex drops 112 points, Nifty below 11,350

Share Market Live: A man looking at the stock ticker outside the Bombay Stock Exchange building. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Live: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) reversed losses after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the repo rates by 25 basis points to 6.5% with BSE Sensex falling 112 points and NSE Nifty trading below 11,350-level. The hike in the repo rates was largely in line with the street expectations. The benchmark Sensex went into losses after automakers started reporting monthly vehicle sales with Maruti Suzuki posting a marginal decline in July car sales.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) pulled the trigger again to keep India’s inflation under control by raising the repo rate by 25 basis points in its August bi-monthly monetary policy meeting, taking it to a two-year high.

Indian share markets pared gains in the mid-morning deals with BSE Sensex falling over 100 points from the all-time high of 37,711.87 and NSE Nifty trading flat. The domestic stock markets went higher after opening flat on Wednesday with BSE Sensex crossing 37,700 for the first time ever in stock market history and NSE Nifty nearing the 11,400-mark following the uptick in Reliance Industries, TCS and ITC.

Indian equities logged record highs in the early session today with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hitting their respective all-time highs while Tata Motors shares plunged more than 6% after the Tata Group’s automaker posted a Q1 loss of over Rs 1,800 crore. The market sentiments were largely optimistic following the positive global cues with NYSE’s Dow Jones Industrial Average rising more than 100 points.

Meanwhile, Asian shares traded higher on Wednesday, tracking the firmer Wall Street finish though reports that Washington plans to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods have put the focus back on volatile Sino-US trade relations, Reuters reported.