Sensex logs new all-time high, Nifty too ends at record high; ITC, RIL, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank shares shine

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) surged to record highs in the late afternoon deals with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty finishing at all-time highs following the sharp rally in the shares of ITC, RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

By: | Updated:Jul 27, 2018 5:50 pm
Share Market Today: Earlier yesterday, both the key equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, concluded at their respective closing all-time highs. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) surged to record highs in the late afternoon deals with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty finishing at all-time highs following the sharp rally in the shares of ITC, RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. Both the key indices Sensex and Nifty edged higher in the late trade on the sustained upsurge in the shares of ITC, RIL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank. The markets traded higher in the afternoon deals on Friday holding the early gains with BSE Sensex flirting with 37,300 and NSE Nifty hitting fresh all-time high following the uptick in ITC coupled with a rally in RIL and HDFC Bank shares.

India’s share markets held the early gains and traded higher in the mid-morning deals on Friday with BSE Sensex hitting a new all-time high of 37,327 and NSE Nifty touching a fresh peak of 11,253.9 following the boost from ITC, RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI and Infosys shares. Shares of heavyweight scrip RIL (Reliance Industries Ltd) joined the stock market rally steering Sensex and Nifty to hit new all-time highs. The oil-to-textile-to-telecom conglomerate RIL led by India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani is scheduled to report its Q1 FY19 earnings.

The domestic stock markets went beyond the early session peaks in the late morning deals with BSE Sensex rallying 340 points to hit an all-new all-time high and NSE Nifty surpassing the key level of 11,250 for the first time in stock market history.

Shares of India’s largest FMCG firm ITC were the biggest gainers among all the components of Sensex and Nifty on Friday. ITC share price on Friday rose more than 6% to hit a 52-week high following the Q1 FY19 financial results. Indian equities started higher on Friday with BSE Sensex hitting a fresh all-time high for the fifth day in a row and NSE Nifty breaching the psychological level of 11,200. Earlier yesterday, both the key equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, concluded at their respective closing all-time highs following the sharp rally in the shares of ICICI Bank and SBI.

Meanwhile today, Asian stocks struggled to gain traction on Friday, following a mixed Wall Street finish and as the worsening Sino-US trade dispute kept investors in the region cautious, despite signs of rapprochement between the United States and Europe, Reuters said in a report.

16:09 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Nifty @ all-time high: Most traded stocks on National Stock Exchange on 27 July 2018

Shares of India's largest FMCG company ITC emerged as the most traded among all the listed stocks on NSE. Notably. ITC shares also topped the traded turnover today.  

16:04 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Nifty Bank hits all-time high!

16:02 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Sensex @ all-time high: Stocks that contributed the most in Sensex rally to records!

16:01 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Nifty @ all-time high: Top 10 Nifty stocks

15:59 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Sensex @ all-time high: Major Sensex gainers

15:38 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Closing bell! Markets end at all-time highs

Markets end at closing all-time highs. Sensex ends at 37,336.85, up 352.21 points or 0.95%. Nifty finishes at 11,278.35, up by 111.05 points or 0.99%. 

15:30 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Positive global cues

Global stocks rose on Friday as strong company earnings reports and an easing of transatlantic trade tensions on an agreement between the United States and Europe this week to try to cut trade barriers boosted investor confidence, Reuters said in a report. 

15:25 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
HDFC AMC IPO: Subscribed 42%

The IPO (initial public offer) of HDFC Asset Management Company was subscribed 42.68 times so far on the last day of bidding today. The IPO, to raise Rs 2,800 crore, received bids for 80,26,20,988 shares against the total issue size of 1,88,04,290 shares. until 2:15 pm. 

15:22 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Inox Wind gains 18%

Shares of heavy equipment maker Inox Wind surged nearly 18% in the late session on Friday. The stock of Inox Wind rallied as much as 17.92% to a day's high of Rs 102 on BSE today. 

15:14 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Sensex, Nifty @ all-time highs

BSE Sensex all-time high: 37,368.62

NSE Nifty all-time high: 11,282.65

15:00 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Sensex Live: Sensex @ all-time high

14:58 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Sensex Live: Markets hit fresh record highs

Indian equity markets extended gains in the late afternoon deals on Friday with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty hitting fresh record highs. The benchmark Sensex rose 383.98 points to hit a fresh all-time high of 37,368.62 whereas NSE Nifty added 114.5 points to hit a new record high of 11,281.8. 

14:53 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Walmart's booster shot for Yogi Adityanath's UP!

Walmart plans to create 30,000 jobs in UP in a big boost to Yogi Adityanath

14:36 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Zensar to acquire Indigo Slate

Shares of Pune-based IT firm Zensar Tech were trading flat at Rs 1,235 on BSE after the company said it will acquire US-based Indigo Slate for about $18 million. 

14:23 (IST) 27 Jul 2018
Samsung cut prices by 8%

Samsung on Friday said that it has reduced prices by nearly 8% to pass on the cut in GST rates to consumers.

Earlier yesterday, the massive plunge in Facebook Inc's shares pushed the Nasdaq down more than 1%, the index's biggest one-day drop in a month, but industrial stocks rose after the United States and the European Union said they would negotiate on trade, a Reuters report said. Facebook shares dived 19% their biggest ever one-day percentage drop, after the social media giant forecast years of lower profit margins. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.44% to 25,527.07, the S&P 500 lost 0.30% to 2,837.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.01% to 7,852.19, the report added.

