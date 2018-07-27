Sensex logs new all-time high, Nifty too ends at record high; ITC, RIL, HDFC twins, ICICI Bank shares shine

Share Market Today: Earlier yesterday, both the key equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, concluded at their respective closing all-time highs. (Image: Reuters)

Share Market Today: Indian stock markets (Sensex and Nifty) surged to record highs in the late afternoon deals with BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty finishing at all-time highs following the sharp rally in the shares of ITC, RIL, ICICI Bank, HDFC, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. Both the key indices Sensex and Nifty edged higher in the late trade on the sustained upsurge in the shares of ITC, RIL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank. The markets traded higher in the afternoon deals on Friday holding the early gains with BSE Sensex flirting with 37,300 and NSE Nifty hitting fresh all-time high following the uptick in ITC coupled with a rally in RIL and HDFC Bank shares.

India’s share markets held the early gains and traded higher in the mid-morning deals on Friday with BSE Sensex hitting a new all-time high of 37,327 and NSE Nifty touching a fresh peak of 11,253.9 following the boost from ITC, RIL, ICICI Bank, SBI and Infosys shares. Shares of heavyweight scrip RIL (Reliance Industries Ltd) joined the stock market rally steering Sensex and Nifty to hit new all-time highs. The oil-to-textile-to-telecom conglomerate RIL led by India’s richest person Mukesh Ambani is scheduled to report its Q1 FY19 earnings.

The domestic stock markets went beyond the early session peaks in the late morning deals with BSE Sensex rallying 340 points to hit an all-new all-time high and NSE Nifty surpassing the key level of 11,250 for the first time in stock market history.

Shares of India’s largest FMCG firm ITC were the biggest gainers among all the components of Sensex and Nifty on Friday. ITC share price on Friday rose more than 6% to hit a 52-week high following the Q1 FY19 financial results. Indian equities started higher on Friday with BSE Sensex hitting a fresh all-time high for the fifth day in a row and NSE Nifty breaching the psychological level of 11,200. Earlier yesterday, both the key equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, concluded at their respective closing all-time highs following the sharp rally in the shares of ICICI Bank and SBI.

Meanwhile today, Asian stocks struggled to gain traction on Friday, following a mixed Wall Street finish and as the worsening Sino-US trade dispute kept investors in the region cautious, despite signs of rapprochement between the United States and Europe, Reuters said in a report.