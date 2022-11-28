Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE and NSE Nifty 50 opened in the red on Monday. Ahead of the session, SGX Nifty was mildly red with Nifty futures trading 49 pts or 0.27% lower at the Singapore Exchange, hinting at a flat to negative start for the Indian share market. Global cues were weak as Asian markets traded in red today. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 4% at open. In Mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 1.55%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 shed 0.51% in early trade, and South Korea’s Kospi declined 1.08%. Over in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Friday closed up 153 points or 0.45%, while the S&P 500 ended down flat, and the NASDAQ Composite fell 0.5%.
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty both opened mild in the red on Monday. A few minutes after the open, both the indices were fluctuating between gains and losses.
Technically Nifty has formed a Doji sort of candle on the daily frame and has been making higher lows from the last four sessions. It formed a Bullish Engulfing candle on the weekly frame and has been forming higher highs from the last six weeks. Now, it has to hold above 18500 zones, for an up move towards 18600 then 18881 zones whereas supports are placed at 18442 and 18250 zones.
“There are two positives which can impart resilience to the ongoing rally in the market: One, the steady decline in crude which has taken Brent crude to below $82. Two, the steady FPI buying (Rs 31630 crores so far in November) particularly in fundamentally strong segments like financials, IT, autos and capital goods.
These positives notwithstanding markets are likely to be in wait and watch mode for the Fed chief’s speech on Wednesday. Any hawkish statements from Powel will be negative since markets have factored in slower rate hikes taking the terminal rate around 5%. The high futures premium is indicative of the underlying bullishness in the market.”
– V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services
“Nifty could continue its up-move and challenge the all time high of 18604 soon while 18325-18403 band could provide support in the near term,” said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Technical support for the Bank Nifty is located around 42550, with resistance at 43300, according to Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.
The decline in VIX continues with Friday witnessing a close of 13.3, the lowest close since July. While this has meant that trading ranges are excruciatingly low traders have appeared quite comfortable with such lofty prices for extended periods. Vertical rise in Nifty in the last 45 minutes of the expiry has brought in cheers as 68% of the stocks in the F&O segment ended the day within 1% of the day’s high. For the November expiry, while there was a good amount of long buildup in IT stocks, there was an equal distribution of long and short build-up in the healthcare sector.
As it is the beginning of the December F&O series, the National Stock Exchange has not added a single stock under the NSE F&O ban list for 28 November.
Indian share markets have recovered from every fall and made new highs after the Covid crash which has brought some complacency among both local and foreign investors. Now, investors are worried about selling aggressively even in the face of apparent negatives as they are afraid of losing the next upside. Nifty is likely to hit a new high soon, said Devarsh Vakil, Deputy Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities in an interview with Harshita Tyagi of FinancialExpress.com. BFSI, Pharma, Capital Goods, and PSU stocks look good to accumulate on dips, while Metals, Oil & Gas may be avoided for a few more quarters, he added.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought equities worth Rs 369.08 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 295.92 crore on Friday (25 November), according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“A small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with a minor lower shadow. Technically, this pattern signals a breather movement in the market post the sharp up move of last session and this could be considered as an uptrend continuation pattern. Nifty on the weekly chart formed a long bull candle with lower shadow.
After surpassing the hurdle of 18100 levels few weeks back, the market has witnessed a decisive upside breakout of another resistance of 18400 levels last week and closed higher. The underlying trend of Nifty continues to be positive. Having surpassed the crucial upper resistance in the previous week.”
– Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO will open for subscription on 28 November, and close on 30 November. The agrochemical company on Friday mobilised Rs 74.95 crore via anchor book ahead of the IPO. The company finalised allocation of 31.62 lakh equity shares to anchor investors at Rs 237 per share. Three investors – Elara India Opportunities Fund, Rajasthan Global Securities, and Resonance Opportunities Fund – invested in the company via anchor book.
“FPI investment is showing a distinctly positive trend in November. FPIs have been buyers in financial services, IT, autos and capital goods. As per NSDL data FPIs have bought equity worth Rs 31630 crores till November 25th. FPIs are unlikely to be major sellers, going forward since their earlier policy of continuous selling in banking has cost them heavily.
When FPIs were sellers earlier, DIIs were buyers and they gained from the FPI policy of sustained selling. FPIs were selling earlier (total selling in equity in 2022 is Rs 137166 crores till November 25th) since dollar was continuously rising. Now the market construct in the US has changed to “rising equity, falling yields and falling dollar”. This is favourable for the continuation of FPI flows, going forward.”
– Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
