Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty may open marginally higher. SGX Nifty was up in green ahead of the session. Nifty futures traded 42 pts higher around 18,417 levels on the Singaporean exchange hinting that domestic equities are likely to open on a positive note. Global cues were mixed as shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher, while Wall Street’s main indices ended modestly lower on Thursday in a choppy session. Japan’s Nikkei 225 was fractionally higher, and South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.75%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%, while the Shanghai Composite in mainland China traded flat. Overnight in the US, Dow Jones fell 0.02%, the S&P 500 lost 0.31% and Nasdaq dropped 0.35%.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 18 November, Friday
Although the midcaps have been participating, the index heavyweights have been in driver’s seat and led the benchmark higher. It would be crucial to see whether the call options writers of 18400-18500 strikes unwind their positions and if such unwinding is seen, then the Nifty could register a new record soon. Hence, traders are advised to keep a buy-on-dip approach till the trend is intact and also keep a tab on the existing open interest.
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The company entered into a strategic partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open luxury department stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India.
Nykaa: Citigroup has launched a block deal to sell shares in cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, worth $125 million or Rs 1,000 crore.
Blue Dart Express: The company announced opening of 25 retail outlets in Tier I and II cities as part of its expansion plan.
Balrampur Chini Mills, BHEL, Delta Corp, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers and Chemicals, Indiabulls Housing Finance, and Sun TV Network are the six stocks under the NSE F&O ban list for today. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 618.37 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased equities worth Rs 449.22 crore on Thursday (17 November), according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“Nifty has lost its momentum in the past few days after witnessing a sharp rise of more than 7% in the last one month. It is consolidating above the 18000 mark and marginally below its all-time high of 18604. With the result season now over, we expect the market to track global developments in the near term.”-Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services
“Bank Nifty lost 200 points in the last half hour of trading and finished with a loss of 77 points. On the technical perspective, Bank Nifty has support at 42100 and resistance at 42650. On an OI basis, Bank Nifty is seen in a band of 43000 to 42000, where maximum Call OI and Put OI are seen. On a broader scale, the Nifty 500 saw 165 advances and 334 declines, indicating a negative market breadth. Our benchmark indices are trading in a range, indicating market makers' uncertainty. We would advise being stock-specific because the overall market is sluggish.”-Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking
“On the daily chart, the Nifty traded in a narrow range throughout the day before losing momentum in the last hour as it attempted to break through important resistance at 18400. The Nifty opened with a 51-point loss, but due to supply pressure, it was able to conclude with a 65-point loss. According to the option chain, the maximum open interest for calls is 18500, which will operate as immediate resistance, while the maximum open interest for puts is 18300, which will work as support. Indicators such as MACD and RSI still remain bullish.”-Ameya Ranadive, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking
“Nifty started lower and remained volatile throughout the day. On a closing basis, Nifty bulls were able to hold the crucial support of 18300. The RSI (14) on the daily chart has entered a bearish correction. Going forward, a fall below 18300 may trigger a correction towards 18100-18000. On the other hand, resistance is visible at 18450.”- Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
“The BANK NIFTY bulls continued to witness sideways movement on the day of the weekly expiry. The index to resume on the upside must trade decisively above the level of 42700, confirming the continuation of the uptrend towards 43,000-43,500 levels. The immediate support on the lower end is placed at 42400 and if it fails to sustain above it can lead to a further decline towards 42,000 where the maximum put open interest is built up.”-Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.
“There was no substance in selling yesterday from institutional side or from retail side which means Nifty should be back on track to achieve a new life time high. US markets also seem to have completed their consolidation.”
Position Sizing Guide: Large
Support: 18310 and 18282
Resistance: 18440 and 18500
-Rahul Sharma, Head-Research, JM Financial Services
COI Nifty: Up 0.7% | No significant change, low volume
COI Bank Nifty: Down 4.9% | Long Unwinding, low volumes
Nifty Options: Mildly bearish| PCR: 1.07
Bank Nifty Options: Mildly bearish | PCR: 1.03
FII bought: Cash, SF, IO and SO
FII sold: IF
The overbought stats in Bank Nifty have cooled down and above 42,500 we can see more positive traction in the same. Also, risk reward has improved for Nifty longs with multiple supports around 18300.
-Rahul Sharma, Head-Research, JM Financial Services
Shares in the Asia-Pacific inched higher as Japan’s core consumer price index for October rose 3.6% compared to a year ago, higher than expected and at the fastest pace in 40 years. The nation last saw the same level in February 1982, Refinitiv data showed. The Nikkei 225 was fractionally higher and the Topix inched up 0.22%. South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.75%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.32%. The Hang Seng Index rose 0.7%, with the Hang Seng Tech index up 2.23% as China issued a number of gaming licenses. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite and the Shenzhen Component was about flat.
Wall Street's main indices ended modestly lower on Thursday in a choppy session as hawkish comments from a US Federal Reserve official and data showing the labor market remained tight led some investors to worry about more aggressive interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 7.51 points, or 0.02 percent, to 33,546.32, the S&P 500 lost 12.23 points, or 0.31 percent, to 3,946.56 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 38.70 points, or 0.35 percent, to 11,144.96.
SGX Nifty was up in green as Nifty futures traded 42 pts higher around 18,417 levels on the Singaporean exchange hinting that domestic equities are likely to open on a positive note.