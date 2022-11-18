08:19 (IST) 18 Nov 2022

Stocks in focus today

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The company entered into a strategic partnership with Galeries Lafayette to open luxury department stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India.

Nykaa: Citigroup has launched a block deal to sell shares in cosmetics-to-fashion retailer Nykaa, worth $125 million or Rs 1,000 crore.

Blue Dart Express: The company announced opening of 25 retail outlets in Tier I and II cities as part of its expansion plan.

