Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices gain to new record highs; Nifty above 18600, Sensex tops 62700

09:08 (IST) 29 Nov 2022

Markets bullish despite global headwinds; Upmove supported by local retail, HNI monies

“Indian equity markets registered all time highs on Nov 28. Progressive and prudent macro policies, resilient corporate earnings in Q2FY23, robust tax collections, early signs of recovery in IIP and GDP and first signs of cooling inflation have all excited investors. The upmove was supported by local retail and HNI monies – direct and through mutual funds (Monthly SIP inflow crossed Rs.13,000 crore in October 2022) and topped up by the FPIs who pumped in Rs.32344 crore in November till 28th. The undertone of the Indian market remains bullish despite the global headwinds. Indian markets could continue to do well with some intermittent corrections till the forthcoming Union Budget.” – Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.