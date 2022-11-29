Share Market LIVE: Benchmark indices gain to new record highs; Nifty above 18600, Sensex tops 62700

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Following a slow start, Indian benchmark indices gained record highs with Nifty above 18,600, while Sensex topping 62,700. The gains came in contrast to the international markets which showed a subdued performance. Wall Street stocks showcased a slide amid unrest in China. SGX Nifty traded in red today morning. Despite the global indicators highlighting a moderate performance, Indian benchmark indices hit new highs in the early trade.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
Amid mixed global cues and a subdued performance in the international markets, Indian benchmark indices opened flat with seldom a speck of red. Nifty opened at 18552.40, while Sensex started at 62,362.08
Nifty options: moderately bullish. BN options: bets at 43,000 straddle. – Rahul Sharma, Director, JM Financial Services
Retail has turned short for the first time in Index Futures since 1 August, 2022. FII continues to march ahead with longs while DII are holding shorts. – Rahul Sharma, Director, JM Financial Services
“Indian equity markets registered all time highs on Nov 28. Progressive and prudent macro policies, resilient corporate earnings in Q2FY23, robust tax collections, early signs of recovery in IIP and GDP and first signs of cooling inflation have all excited investors. The upmove was supported by local retail and HNI monies – direct and through mutual funds (Monthly SIP inflow crossed Rs.13,000 crore in October 2022) and topped up by the FPIs who pumped in Rs.32344 crore in November till 28th. The undertone of the Indian market remains bullish despite the global headwinds. Indian markets could continue to do well with some intermittent corrections till the forthcoming Union Budget.” – Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO, HDFC Securities.
Global cues are negative, retail is short & after hitting a new all time high, some profit booking is quite natural. – Rahul Sharma, Director, JM Financial Services
Asian markets have opened in the red today. This follows the weakness of yesterday as China chaos saw Asian & global markets react on the downside. Markets have turned cautious with sentiment seeing profit booking. – IIFL Securities
Nifty is likely to find support at around 18350. 18650 is likely to act as resistance. Bank Nifty is likely to find support at around 42500 points. 43500 is likely to act as resistance on the upside. – IIFL Securities
SGX Nifty, an early indicator of the movement of Nifty 50, was trading 75 points lower at 18,654, signaling a slow start for the Indian markets.