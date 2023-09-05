Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.03% lower during Tuesday’s early trading session at 19,593.5, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Friday, the Sensex closed above the 65,500 mark, while the Nifty topped 19,500. Sectors like metals took the lead, along with gains in PSU banks, I.T., real estate, and media. However, consumer durables and fast-moving consumer goods stocks faced challenges.

“Recent releases of domestic macroeconomic data have portrayed a positive picture for the domestic markets, allowing them to maintain their momentum. Despite profit booking in Nifty Auto after reaching an all-time high, the market regained its footing with robust buying in IT stocks. The increase in the US unemployment rate has solidified expectations of a pause in rate hikes, and positive global cues have further boosted market sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

