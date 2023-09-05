Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.03% lower during Tuesday’s early trading session at 19,593.5, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. On Friday, the Sensex closed above the 65,500 mark, while the Nifty topped 19,500. Sectors like metals took the lead, along with gains in PSU banks, I.T., real estate, and media. However, consumer durables and fast-moving consumer goods stocks faced challenges.
“Recent releases of domestic macroeconomic data have portrayed a positive picture for the domestic markets, allowing them to maintain their momentum. Despite profit booking in Nifty Auto after reaching an all-time high, the market regained its footing with robust buying in IT stocks. The increase in the US unemployment rate has solidified expectations of a pause in rate hikes, and positive global cues have further boosted market sentiment,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates
FIIs sold shares worth net Rs 3,367.67 crore, while DIIs bought shares worth net Rs 2,563.48 crore on 4 September.
The National Stock Exchange has Balrampur Chini Mills, Indiabulls Housing Finance, BHEL, India Cements and Hindustan Copper securities on its F&O ban list for 5 September.
“Nifty is currently in an attempt of showing an upside breakout of the down sloping trend line around 19500 levels. A decisive move above 19600 levels is expected to pull Nifty towards the next upside of around 19800-19900 levels in the near term. Immediate support is at 19430 levels” said Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.
Asian-Pacific markets traded in the red on Monday. Chinese indices Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen Component decreased by 0.6% and 0.53% respectively. Japan's Nikkei-225 fell by 0.31%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped by 1.28%. South Korea's KOSPI was lower by 0.32%.
Oil prices were mixed on Tuesday as support from China's measures to shore up its economy vanished, offsetting expectations of an extension in supply cuts by two leading OPEC+ members Saudi Arabia and Russia.
The US stock markets were closed on Monday, September 4 in observance of Labor Day. Trading will resume on Tuesday.