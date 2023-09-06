scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide
Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex might see flat open; JFS to exit NSE indices, GIFT Nifty muted, Asia shares mixed

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty indicated that the equity benchmarks NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex might see a muted open on Wednesday.

Written by FE Business
Updated:
Share Market Today, Share Market Live
Oil prices ticked up in early Asian trade on Wednesday after rising over 1% in the previous session.
Go to Live Updates

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.05% lower during Wednesday’s early trading session at 19,660, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Indian equity indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed in the green on Tuesday, extending the two-day gaining streak. Nifty 50 ended at 19,574.90, adding 0.24% while Sensex rose 150 points to close at 65,780.26.

“Strong domestic factors are providing crucial support for Indian equities, allowing them to maintain their strength despite attempts by weak global peers to disrupt the mood. India’s service PMI remains robust at 60.2, indicating sustained demand even in the face of inflationary pressures. Notably, small and mid-cap stocks have been standout performers, with both indices reaching all-time highs. Conversely, the weak Chinese service PMI has cast a shadow on hopes of an economic rebound in China, impacting global market sentiments,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Also Read
Live Updates

Share Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates

08:21 (IST) 6 Sep 2023
Crude oil

Oil prices ticked up in early Asian trade on Wednesday after rising over 1% in the previous session, as markets worried about a supply shortage after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year.

08:20 (IST) 6 Sep 2023
Asian markets in red

Asian-Pacific markets traded in the red on Wednesday. Chinese indices faced a slight downturn, with the Shanghai Composite experiencing a 0.6% decrease and the Shenzhen Component declining by 0.53%. Over in Japan, the Nikkei-225 saw a modest dip of 0.31%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index took a more substantial hit, dropping by 1.28%. South Korea's KOSPI also experienced a decrease, albeit a smaller one, down by 0.32%.

08:18 (IST) 6 Sep 2023
Wall Street overnight

Wall Street's three major averages closed lower on Tuesday with the Dow leading declines as Treasury yields rose along with oil prices and investors assessed prospects for the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 0.56%, the S&P 500 declined by 0.42% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index fell 0.08% on Tuesday.

08:10 (IST) 6 Sep 2023
JFS to exit NSE indices

Since Jio Financial Services traded without breaching its lower price band for two consecutive sessions, following which, the demerged financial arm from Reliance Industries is set to be excluded from various NSE indices 7 September onwards.

First published on: 06-09-2023 at 08:09 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS