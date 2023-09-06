Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty traded 0.05% lower during Wednesday’s early trading session at 19,660, indicating a flat opening for domestic indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex. Indian equity indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex closed in the green on Tuesday, extending the two-day gaining streak. Nifty 50 ended at 19,574.90, adding 0.24% while Sensex rose 150 points to close at 65,780.26.
“Strong domestic factors are providing crucial support for Indian equities, allowing them to maintain their strength despite attempts by weak global peers to disrupt the mood. India’s service PMI remains robust at 60.2, indicating sustained demand even in the face of inflationary pressures. Notably, small and mid-cap stocks have been standout performers, with both indices reaching all-time highs. Conversely, the weak Chinese service PMI has cast a shadow on hopes of an economic rebound in China, impacting global market sentiments,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.
Oil prices ticked up in early Asian trade on Wednesday after rising over 1% in the previous session, as markets worried about a supply shortage after Saudi Arabia and Russia extended their voluntary supply cuts to the end of the year.
Asian-Pacific markets traded in the red on Wednesday. Chinese indices faced a slight downturn, with the Shanghai Composite experiencing a 0.6% decrease and the Shenzhen Component declining by 0.53%. Over in Japan, the Nikkei-225 saw a modest dip of 0.31%. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index took a more substantial hit, dropping by 1.28%. South Korea's KOSPI also experienced a decrease, albeit a smaller one, down by 0.32%.
Wall Street's three major averages closed lower on Tuesday with the Dow leading declines as Treasury yields rose along with oil prices and investors assessed prospects for the Federal Reserve's interest rate path. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 0.56%, the S&P 500 declined by 0.42% while the tech-heavy Nasdaq index fell 0.08% on Tuesday.
Since Jio Financial Services traded without breaching its lower price band for two consecutive sessions, following which, the demerged financial arm from Reliance Industries is set to be excluded from various NSE indices 7 September onwards.