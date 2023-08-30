The benchmark domestic indices opened in the positive territory. The NSE Nifty 50 gained 84.10 points or 0.43% to 19,426.75 and the BSE Sensex soared 301.79 points or 0.46% to 65,377.21.
“An important feature of the market performance this year is India’s underperformance relative to the US. While S&P 500 is up 17.6% YTD, the Nifty is up only 6.3% YTD. Relatively high valuations in India are constraining a strong rally. Of late, the poor monsoon this year, till now, is also emerging as a major worry. In the near-term market may remain steady on favourable global cues. The US consumer index indicates that the US economy is slowing down. If the payrolls data expected this Friday confirms this trend, the Fed will not resort to another rate hike soon. This assessment has led to decline in US bond yields and the dollar index, which, in turn, has improved equity market sentiments. The declining dollar is favourable for gold. Capital goods is a strong segment in the market now. A matter of concern is the poor quality of stocks participating in the mid-and small-cap rally.”
– V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
Positive global cues coming in for Indian markets. Asian markets have begun trade on a positive note mirroring cues coming in from the US. The GIFT Nifty indicated that the markets may kick off on a positive note. The GIFT Nifty futures stood at 19,535 points. Reuters report suggesting that some Chinese state-owned banks may lower rates on existing mortgages added momentum to trade across Asia. The Japanese market logged in third straight day of gains.
The US markets ended significantly higher and off the August lows. The Nasdaq Composite climbed more than 1% buoyed by chipmaker Nvidia which gained more than 4% after the announcement of its partnership with Google.
The tech-heavy index, Nasdaq gained 1.74% to close at 13,943.76. The Dow Jones Industrial closed up 0.85% at 34,852.67 and the S&P 500 climbed 1.45% to shut shop at 4,497.63 — its best since early June. In fact, all three indices are well above their 50-day moving average for the first time in almost two weeks. The US Treasury yields however traded softer on data coming in lower than estimates.
“Markets may start firm amid positive global cues, and is currently showing a positive consolidation near the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average). A fresh uptrend rally at 19,380 is necessary for the bullish momentum to continue. If the market goes above that, the index may move higher towards 19,440 – 19,480. Conversely, the sentiment may change if the market goes below 19,280. In such a case, the market may slip till 19,250 – 19,225. For Bank Nifty, the index could move up to 44950, while support exists at 44,400 and 44,200. The Nifty IT index is narrowing down its trading range, which may result in trending activity in the near future.”
– Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities
“Strong buoyancy in overnight US markets and optimism in other Asian indices could lift the domestic market mood in early trades. There are reports that the US economy could be weakening, which now raises hopes that the Fed rate hike cycle could be nearing the end. Investors can heave a sigh of relief as both FIIs and domestic funds were net buyers in yesterday’s trade, although the former has been mostly offloading shares this month. However, the intraday choppy trend may continue ahead of tomorrow’s monthly F&O expiry. Technically, Nifty’s upside is capped at 19,437 – 19,589 zone.”
– Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
The National Stock Exchange has Escorts Kubota, GMR Airports Infrastructure, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, RBL Bank, and Sun TV Network securities on its F&O ban list for 30 August.
Foreign institutional investors (FII) bought shares worth net Rs 61.51 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DII) purchased shares worth net Rs 305.09 crore on 29 August.