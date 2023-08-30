09:06 (IST) 30 Aug 2023

Top global cues to watch out for

Positive global cues coming in for Indian markets. Asian markets have begun trade on a positive note mirroring cues coming in from the US. The GIFT Nifty indicated that the markets may kick off on a positive note. The GIFT Nifty futures stood at 19,535 points. Reuters report suggesting that some Chinese state-owned banks may lower rates on existing mortgages added momentum to trade across Asia. The Japanese market logged in third straight day of gains.

The US markets ended significantly higher and off the August lows. The Nasdaq Composite climbed more than 1% buoyed by chipmaker Nvidia which gained more than 4% after the announcement of its partnership with Google.

The tech-heavy index, Nasdaq gained 1.74% to close at 13,943.76. The Dow Jones Industrial closed up 0.85% at 34,852.67 and the S&P 500 climbed 1.45% to shut shop at 4,497.63 — its best since early June. In fact, all three indices are well above their 50-day moving average for the first time in almost two weeks. The US Treasury yields however traded softer on data coming in lower than estimates.