Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Domestic indices may open flat today amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 23 points or 0.12% lower a 19,435. Asian markets were trading mixed – China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.58%, South Korea’s KOSPI gained 0.32%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng jumped 1.83%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 tumbled 0.77%, and Asia Dow dipped 0.1%. The US market ended the Friday’s session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) slipped 0.55%, S&P 500 plunged 0.29% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.13%. On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 sank 165.50 points or 0.85% to 19,331.80 and BSE Sensex tanked  505.19 points or 0.77% to 65,280.45.

08:32 (IST) 10 Jul 2023
Asian markets trade mixed

08:32 (IST) 10 Jul 2023
GIFT Nifty falls 20 pts

First published on: 10-07-2023 at 08:29 IST

