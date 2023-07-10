Live

Share Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex may open flat amid mixed cues, GIFT Nifty dips 20 pts; HDFC Bank, Cyient DLM in focus

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: GIFT Nifty was trading 23 points or 0.12% lower at 19,435. Asian markets were trading mixed and the US market ended Friday’s session in red.

Domestic indices may open flat today amid mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty futures were trading 23 points or 0.12% lower a 19,435. Asian markets were trading mixed – China's Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.58%, South Korea's KOSPI gained 0.32%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.83%, Japan's Nikkei 225 tumbled 0.77%, and Asia Dow dipped 0.1%. The US market ended the Friday's session in red – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) slipped 0.55%, S&P 500 plunged 0.29% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.13%. On Friday, the NSE Nifty 50 sank 165.50 points or 0.85% to 19,331.80 and BSE Sensex tanked 505.19 points or 0.77% to 65,280.45.