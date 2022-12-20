Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX hinted at a muted start for Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 amid weak global cues. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,450.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange. US markets ended lower overnight, while Asian markets are mostly lower in morning trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.5%, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.26%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.36%. Wall Street closed lower for a fourth straight session as Dow Jones fell 0.49%, S&P 500 lost 0.90%, and Nasdaq dropped 1.49%. In the previous session, Indian equity market snapped a two-day losing streak to close almost a percent higher.
Elin Electronics IPO opens for public subscription today, 20 December, Ahead of the IPO, the electronics manufacturing services provider mopped up Rs 142.5 crore via anchor book. It has finalised allocation of 57.69 lakh shares to anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs 247 per equity share. Total 15 investors invested in the company via anchor book including SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Pinebridge Global Funds, and PGIM India.
Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 20 December, Tuesday
Indian rupee opened marginally higher at 82.64 per dollar on Tuesday against the previous close of 82.70.
Indian benchmark indices fell marginally in the pre-open session, While BSE Sensex was down 38.78 pts or 0.06% at 61,767.41, NSE Nifty 50 fell 20.00 or 0.11% to 18,400.45.
“Markets may continue to witness choppy trend in intra-day trades and are likely to drift lower in early Tuesday trades amid weakness in SGX Nifty and overnight fall in the key US indices. Investors continue to fret over the Federal Reserve’s hawkish stance that could tip the world’s largest economy into recession next year. However, the major catalyst for investors would be the recent RBI monetary policy meeting's minutes which are expected to be wired on Wednesday. This would provide some indication to traders on what holds for the markets in the medium term with regards to interest rates, inflation & economy. Also, the US GDP numbers, which will trickle in on Thursday, would also be keenly followed, providing some indication of where the world's largest economy is headed.” – Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Promoters of Dabur India may sell a small stake valued at Rs 820 crore in the packaged goods company through a block deal. The transaction is expected to take place at a 4% discount to the stock’s Monday closing price of Rs 588.65, which implies a price of Rs 565 apiece. The transaction will see the Burman family offload around 0.78 percent of their stake in the company, which is valued at Rs 1.04 lakh crore. They own 67.24 percent of Dabur and the rest is with the public, including 20.24 percent held by overseas investors.
Just Dial on Monday said that its promoter Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, is planning to sell 2% stake in the company through open market transactions for achieving minimum public shareholding. “RRVL intends to complete the sale of the Sale Shares within a period of eight trading days beginning 21 December 2022,” the company said in a regulatory filing.
“For the time being, the trend may continue to be optimistic, but profit taking from higher levels is also anticipated. Coming to the OI Data, on the call side, highest OI witnessed at 18600, followed by 18700 strike price. While on the put side, the highest OI remained at 18300, followed by 18200 strike price. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support around 42800 levels while resistance is placed at 44100. Long-term investors may find it the right time to stay invested in blue chip companies while short term traders should employ hedge positions,” said Om Mehra, Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking.
The National Stock Exchange has put Balrampur Chini Mills, IRCTC, Punjab National Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, BHEL, Delta Corp, and GNFC under its F&O ban list for Tuesday, 20 December. Securities thus banned under the F&O segment include companies where derivative contracts have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 538.10 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net purchased equities worth Rs 687.38 crore on 19 December, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
“As we advance, many stock-specific adjustments are likely to continue and provide substantial trading opportunities as the Midcap index is interestingly poised. Hence one should continue to identify such potential movers and trade accordingly. Meanwhile, traders should also stay abreast with global and domestic developments and keep a close tab on the mentioned levels.” –Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.
“The undertone is expected to remain upbeat till Nifty sustains above the support of 18200, followed by its sacrosanct demand zone of 18100-18000. Looking at the technical setup, until the index decisively surpasses 18600, a range-bound movement could be continued in the comparable period. Simultaneously, the strategy of ‘buying near the support and staying light near the resistance’ would be suitable in the current situation, and participants are advised to keep a one step at a time approach for a while.”- Osho Krishan, Sr. Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research, Angel One Ltd.
“The Bank Nifty bulls managed to hold the support of 43,000 on the downside and the index witnessed buying momentum throughout the day. The index is stuck in a broad range between the 43,000-44,000 zone and a break on either side will provide a trending move. The undertone within the range remains bullish and one should keep a buy-on dip approach around the mentioned support level”-Kunal Shah, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities
Oil prices rose on Monday, as optimism around China relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions outweighed fears of a global recession that would weigh on energy demand. Brent crude gained 76 cents to settle at $79.80 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 90 cents to $75.19.
“Post a minor degree dip in the last week, the Nifty reached the junction of the 40 DEMA & the daily lower Bollinger Band. These two parameters together form a key support zone & the same is being witnessed this time as well. Also, the channel study shows that the index touched lower end of the downward sloping channel that encompasses the recent decline from 18887. From these multiple technical parameters, the Nifty took a leap on December 19. Going ahead, the Nifty is expected to test the upper channel line near 18600. On the downside, 18250-18200 will act as a key short-term support zone.”-Gaurav Ratnaparkhi, Head of Technical Research, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas
“Optimism in European markets and short covering helped local benchmarks stage a smart bounce back even as other Asian market peers languished in negative territory. Despite the recovery, investors are lacking confidence after the recent US Federal Reserve's indication of more rate hikes in the coming year. While markets may stay volatile in the coming sessions, selective buying will continue to be the mantra of investors till the worries of interest rates subside. Technically, the Nifty found support near 18250 and reversed sharply thereafter. However, the short-term formation is still in the negative side. As long as the index holds 18300, a pullback rally could be seen and above the same, the index could move up to 18550-18575 levels or 20 day SMA. On the flip side, below 18300, any uptrend would be vulnerable and below the same the index could slip till 18200-18150.”-Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
“An unexpected bullish day seen at Dalal Street where short covering r value buying ruled the roost. Barring IT, all the other sectoral indices ended in green, with maximum gains seen in Auto & FMCG Indices. All eyes will be on RBI MPC meeting minutes to trickle on Wednesday, 21st December. The street will look for clues with regards to the inflation scenario and RBI's plan of action in the months to come. Technically, the biggest hurdle for the Nifty is seen only in 18888.”-Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Nifty could now rise in this corrective move to 18496, while 18319 could offer support. Volumes could remain low as more and more participants are on year-end holiday-Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Indian benchmark indices are likely to open in red amid weak global cues, hinted SGX Nifty as Nifty futures traded mildly lower at 18449 level. In the previous session, BSE Sensex rallied 468 points to 61,806, while NSE Nifty 50 rose 151 points to 18,420. “In the absence of any major trigger, we expect markets to move sideways with support base buying at lower levels. Capital goods, construction and infra sector should be in focus with improvement in project ordering activity and also interest in the space ahead of upcoming union budget. Also, Oil & Gas and sugar sectors are likely to stay in focus after the positive news flow,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific traded mostly lower as the People’s Bank of China kept its key lending rates steady. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.5 percent, with technology and property stocks leading losses in the region. In mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.26 percent and Shenzhen Component fell 0.5 percent. The Nikkei 225 in Japan rose 0.3 percent, and the Topix gained 0.38 percent as investors await the Bank of Japan (BOJ)’s monetary policy announcement.
Wall Street closed lower on Monday for a fourth straight session with Nasdaq leading declines as investors shied away from riskier bets, worried the Federal Reserve's tightening campaign could push the US economy into a recession. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 162.92 points, or 0.49 percent, to 32,757.54, the S&P 500 lost 34.7 points, or 0.90 percent, to 3,817.66 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 159.38 points, or 1.49 percent, to 10,546.03.
