Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: SGX hinted at a muted start for Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 amid weak global cues. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,450.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange. US markets ended lower overnight, while Asian markets are mostly lower in morning trade. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell 1.5%, while in mainland China, the Shanghai Composite fell 0.26%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.3%. In South Korea, the Kospi fell 0.36%. Wall Street closed lower for a fourth straight session as Dow Jones fell 0.49%, S&P 500 lost 0.90%, and Nasdaq dropped 1.49%. In the previous session, Indian equity market snapped a two-day losing streak to close almost a percent higher.

Elin Electronics IPO opens for public subscription today, 20 December, Ahead of the IPO, the electronics manufacturing services provider mopped up Rs 142.5 crore via anchor book. It has finalised allocation of 57.69 lakh shares to anchor investors at the upper price band of Rs 247 per equity share. Total 15 investors invested in the company via anchor book including SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, Pinebridge Global Funds, and PGIM India.

Live Updates

Market Today | Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, Share Prices, Stock Market News Live Updates 20 December, Tuesday