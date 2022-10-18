Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to extend gains amid global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures were trading 149 pts or 0.86% higher on the Singapore Exchange. Meanwhile, US stocks rose on Monday, and shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on today tracking Wall Street’s rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.86%, the S&P 500 gained 2.65%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.43%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.46% and the Topix added 1.23%. South Korea’s Kospi was 1.13% higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.46%.

India’s retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while economic activity is poised to expand, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin published on Monday. “Headline inflation is set to ease from its September high, albeit stubbornly,” the RBI wrote in an article titled “State of the Economy”, adding the fight against inflation will be “dogged and prolonged”, given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates. It said the expected easing in inflation would likely be “driven by the food and beverages, which has undergone repeated shocks in the first half of the year.”

Live Updates

