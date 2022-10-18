Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: Indian benchmark indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty 50 are expected to extend gains amid global cues. Trends on SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for domestic equities as Nifty futures were trading 149 pts or 0.86% higher on the Singapore Exchange. Meanwhile, US stocks rose on Monday, and shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on today tracking Wall Street’s rally. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.86%, the S&P 500 gained 2.65%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.43%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 1.46% and the Topix added 1.23%. South Korea’s Kospi was 1.13% higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.46%.
India’s retail inflation is set to ease from September levels, while economic activity is poised to expand, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin published on Monday. “Headline inflation is set to ease from its September high, albeit stubbornly,” the RBI wrote in an article titled “State of the Economy”, adding the fight against inflation will be “dogged and prolonged”, given the long and variable lags with which monetary policy operates. It said the expected easing in inflation would likely be “driven by the food and beverages, which has undergone repeated shocks in the first half of the year.”
“Nifty likely to find support at around 17100. 17500 is likely to act as resistance. Bank Nifty likely to find support at around 39200. 40300 is likely to act as resistance on the upside.”~IIFL Securities
Markets regulator Sebi has given its nod for the proposed initial public offerings of four companies — BIBA Fashions Ltd, Keystone Realtors Ltd, Plaza Wires Ltd and Hemani Industries Ltd. These companies have received their respective observation letters from Sebi, according to an update on the regulator's website as on October 14.
“Indian markets could open higher, in line with mostly higher Asian markets today and sharply positive US markets on Monday. Nifty rose for the second consecutive session on Oct 17. At close, Nifty was up 0.73% or 126.1 points at 17311.9. Nifty filled the upgap made on the previous day due to the weakness in early morning but closed much higher. It continues to show mild strength and the next resistance could come in at 17497-17532 band while support could come in at 17142-17170 band.”~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net offloaded shares worth Rs 372.03 crore, whereas domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 1,582.24 crore on October 17, according to the provisional data available on the NSE.
The dollar hovered near a 32-year peak above 149 yen on Tuesday even as it took a breather from a rally against other major peers, with traders bracing for possible further intervention by Tokyo to support its currency. The Aussie strengthened after minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's last meeting showed the decision to slow the pace of rate hikes to a quarter point instead of delivering another half point increase was “finely balanced.” The New Zealand dollar surged after a hotter-than-expected consumer price report boosted expectations for further policy tightening.
Rupee is expected to remain steady on Tuesday amid, retreat in the US dollar, a rise in risk sentiments in equity markets, and stable crude prices. In the previous session. rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 82.30 against the US dollar as risk-off sentiment among investors and sustained foreign capital outflows weighed on the local unit. However, a rally in the domestic equities and a weak greenback overseas restricted the rupee’s fall. Rupee has been mostly rangebound recently as the RBI likely sold dollars, according to forex analysts who believe that RBI’s continuous presence has been a big support to the rupee as it has been in the market most days since last Monday when the rupee hit a record low of 82.6825.
“Nifty on Monday filled the upgap made on the previous day due to the weakness in early morning but closed much higher. It continues to show mild strength and the next resistance could come in at 17348-17429 band while support could come in at 17142-17170 band,”~Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities
Indian benchmark indices are expected to extend gains on Tuesday amid global cues. Early trends on SGX Nifty hinted at a positive start for Indian equities as Nifty futures were trading 149 pts or 0.86% higher on the Singapore Exchange. In the previous session, the BSE Sensex jumped 491 points to 58,411, while the Nifty50 rose 126 points to settle at 17,312. Key base for Nifty has been formed and buying at lower levels indicate positive momentum in broader range may continue, according to Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Analysts expect bears to come back to life only below the 17000 mark.
“Rally continued for the second straight day on 17 October as investors shrugged off weak global cues in the backdrop of a stronger-than-expected US inflation report. Technically speaking, Nifty’s immediate hurdles are seen at 17429 and then at 17589 mark. Nifty will be out of the woods only above the 17589 mark. Bears are likely to come back to life only below the 17000 mark.”~Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
Shares in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Tuesday after Wall Street’s rally overnight. The Nikkei 225 rose 1.46 percent and the Topix added 1.23 percent. Japan’s yen touched 149.08 against the dollar and was last trading near 148.90. South Korea’s Kospi was 1.13 percent higher. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.46 percent. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.27 percent.
US stocks kicked off the trading week on Monday with a rally after Britain reversed course on an economic plan, while Bank of America was the latest financial company to post solid quarterly results, which lifted optimism about the corporate earnings season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 550.99 points, or 1.86 percent, to 30,185.82, the S&P 500 gained 94.88 points, or 2.65 percent, to 3,677.95 and the Nasdaq Composite added 354.41 points, or 3.43 percent, to 10,675.80.