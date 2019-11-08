Share Market LIVE: FinMin responds to Moody’s rating outlook cut; says this about Indian economy’s strength

Slower growth and cut in corporate tax rate are also seen as reasons for low annual revenue.

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Finance Ministry has responded to the cut in India’s Ratings Outlook by Moody’s by saying that the government has noted it. However, the statement by the ministry also said that India continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world and India’s relative standing remains unaffected. FinMin highlighted that IMF in their latest World Economic Outlook has stated that the Indian Economy is set to grow at 6.1 per cent in 2019, picking up to 7 per cent in 2020. Amid concerns of prolonged economic slowdown and increasing debt, Moody’s Investors Service has cut India’s credit ratings to negative. The agency has projected a budget deficit of 3.7 per cent of the GDP in the current fiscal year, which exceeds the government’s budget estimate of 3.3 per cent. Slower growth and cut in corporate tax rate are also seen as reasons for low annual revenue. India’s foreign currency rating has also been retained at Baa2, which is the second-lowest grade score. Meanwhile, share markets are not affected much by the news of the cut in rating outlook. Sensex is trading 83 points below at 40,570, while Nifty is trading 31 points below at 11,981, at 10:30 am.