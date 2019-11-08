Share Market LIVE: FinMin responds to Moody’s rating outlook cut; says this about Indian economy’s strength

Share Market News Today | Sensex, Nifty, Share Prices LIVE: The Finance Ministry has responded to the cut in India’s Ratings Outlook by Moody’s by saying that the government has noted it. However, the statement by the ministry also said that India continues to be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world and India’s relative standing remains unaffected. FinMin highlighted that IMF in their latest World Economic Outlook has stated that the Indian Economy is set to grow at 6.1 per cent in 2019, picking up to 7 per cent in 2020. Amid concerns of prolonged economic slowdown and increasing debt, Moody’s Investors Service has cut India’s credit ratings to negative. The agency has projected a budget deficit of 3.7 per cent of the GDP in the current fiscal year, which exceeds the government’s budget estimate of 3.3 per cent. Slower growth and cut in corporate tax rate are also seen as reasons for low annual revenue. India’s foreign currency rating has also been retained at Baa2, which is the second-lowest grade score. Meanwhile, share markets are not affected much by the news of the cut in rating outlook. Sensex is trading 83 points below at 40,570, while Nifty is trading 31 points below at 11,981, at 10:30 am.
Highlights
Apart from political considerations, India’s decision to pull out of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) earlier this week was precipitated by the realisation that existing safeguards against a flood of imports from countries, such as China, had largely failed. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday walked out of the mega trade deal, citing unresolved “significant outstanding issues”. Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said the decision is “absolutely final” unless “all” of India’s demands are met and its national interests are safeguarded “without allowing India to become the dumping ground for other countries”.
Full story
The centre is expected to notify rules under Section 227 of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code which will allow the National Company Law Tribunal to order a resolution plan for non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) too. At present, under IBC, financial institutions cannot be taken for resolution to NCLT. A source in the government, who did not wish to be named, told The Indian Express, “The government is working to put in place regulations under the IBC to ensure resolution of stressed NBFCs and HFCs.” Cases including that of DHFL is expected to gather pace once the section and rules are notified.
Full Story