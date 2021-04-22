  • MORE MARKET STATS

Share market in for ‘sharp correction’ soon; Credit Suisse favours cyclicals over defensive stocks

By: |
April 22, 2021 10:58 AM

Banking on growth to rebound sharply in the second half of the fiscal year, analysts at Credit Suisse prefer cyclicals over defensives and mid-caps over large-caps.

Stock market todayIndian share markets are expected to see a ‘sharp correction’ soon, as profit booking continues in the coming weeks. (Image: REUTERS)

Indian share markets are expected to see a ‘sharp correction’ soon, as profit booking continues in the coming weeks, Credit Suisse said. “We believe the equity market could see some further profit booking in coming weeks, but we expect this correction to be very sharp and to not last long,” Jitendra Gohil, Head of India Equity Research, and Premal Kamdar, Equity Research Analyst, Credit Suisse, said in a note. Sensex has turned negative year to date, falling 9% from mid-February highs.

The global investment manager is, however, not advising investors to turn away from domestic markets. Instead, Credit Suisse said that it recommends investors to use this correction as a buying opportunity from a 6-to-9-month perspective. “While our global Investment Committee (IC) acknowledges near-term challenges in equities, it maintains a positive outlook on equities from a medium-term perspective, given the overall favourable growth prospects and ultra-loose monetary policies,” they added.

Related News

Banking on growth to rebound sharply in the second half of the fiscal year, analysts at Credit Suisse prefer cyclicals over defensives and mid-caps over large-caps. “We continue to prefer large banks, industrials and export-sensitive sectors like metals and chemicals. We also continue to prefer mid-caps given our expectation of a broad-based recovery in the second half of this fiscal year,” the note said.

In the bond market, Credit Suisse said that the Reserve Bank of India’s quantitative easing is likely to keep government bond yields range-bound despite higher-than-expected supply and elevated inflation. This has led them to prefer corporate bonds over treasuries, with a preference for 1 to 3-year duration bonds.

India is grappling with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and the continuous spike in daily case count has led some states to announce restrictions on economic activity. While the restrictions could impact growth, Credit Suisse believes India Inc is better positioned to tackle the challenges this time.

Currently, the consensus growth projections for India forecast for India stands between 10.5% to 12.5% for the fiscal year. However, the spike in cases, going from 10,00 in February to 3 lakh in April has led to lockdowns that may impact projections. However, there is still hope for India. “Even if we assume a cut of about 100–150 bp to India’s GDP, India can still deliver low double-digit real-GDP growth in FY 2022, the fastest growth in the world,” the note added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

BSE Sensexstock market
  1. Home
  2. MARKETS
  3. Share market in for sharp correction soon Credit Suisse favours cyclicals over defensive stocks
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Gold prices trade volatile, after hitting 8-week high in previous session; MCX gold may hit Rs 51,550 soon
2Petrol and diesel price today 22 April 2021: Fuel rates stable for 7th day; check prices in Mumbai, Delhi here
3SGX Nifty jumps over 100 pts, Sensex, Nifty may open in green; 5 things to know before market opens