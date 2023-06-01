Share market holidays June 2023: NSE Nifty 50, BSE Sensex to remain closed for nine days this month

Stock Market Holidays 2023: Benchmark indices NSE and BSE will remain closed on Wednesday, June 28 for Bakri Id. The currency derivatives segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo will also remain shut while Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will stay closed for the morning session only, according to the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the official BSE website. Trading in the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) will also remain suspended on June 28 for the morning session. The domestic stock market will stay closed for nine days, including Saturdays and Sundays in June 2023.

Stock Market Weekend Holidays in 2023

July 29 – Saturday – Moharram

November 12 – Sunday – Diwali Laxmi puja

According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are 15 declared trading holidays in CY23

August 15 – Tuesday – Independence Day

September 19 – Tuesday – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Monday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 24 – Tuesday- Dussehra

November 14 – Tuesday- Diwali Balipratipada

November 27 – Monday – Gurunanak Jayanti

December 25 – Monday – Christmas

Meanwhile, benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex traded marginally in the green today. The Nifty 50 gained 31.80 points or 0.17% at 18,566.20 and BSE Sensex was up 90 points or 0.14% to 62,711.32. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dipped 24.2 points or 0.05% to 44,103.95, Nifty Auto rose 0.2%, Nifty IT surged 0.8%, Nifty Pharma climbed 0.66% and Nifty PSU Bank gained 0.6%. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospital, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints and Divis Lab while the losers were Coal India, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Britannia.