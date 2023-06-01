scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Share market holidays June 2023: NSE Nifty 50, BSE Sensex to remain closed for nine days this month

NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex will remain closed for Bakri Id on Wednesday, June 28. Trading in the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) will also remain suspended.

Written by Yash Sadhak Shrivastava
Share Market Holidays June 2023
Indian stock market will remain closed for nine days, including Saturdays and Sundays in June 2023.

Stock Market Holidays 2023: Benchmark indices NSE and BSE will remain closed on Wednesday, June 28 for Bakri Id. The currency derivatives segment, NDS-RST and Tri-Party Repo will also remain shut while Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will stay closed for the morning session only, according to the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the official BSE website. Trading in the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) will also remain suspended on June 28 for the morning session. The domestic stock market will stay closed for nine days, including Saturdays and Sundays in June 2023.

Also Read

Stock Market Weekend Holidays in 2023

July 29 – Saturday – Moharram
November 12 – Sunday – Diwali Laxmi puja

According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are 15 declared trading holidays in CY23

August 15 – Tuesday – Independence Day
September 19 – Tuesday – Ganesh Chaturthi
October 2 – Monday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
October 24 – Tuesday- Dussehra
November 14 – Tuesday- Diwali Balipratipada
November 27 – Monday – Gurunanak Jayanti
December 25 – Monday – Christmas

Also Read
Also Read

Meanwhile, benchmark indices, NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex traded marginally in the green today. The Nifty 50 gained 31.80 points or 0.17% at 18,566.20 and BSE Sensex was up 90 points or 0.14% to 62,711.32. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty dipped 24.2 points or 0.05% to 44,103.95, Nifty Auto rose 0.2%, Nifty IT surged 0.8%, Nifty Pharma climbed 0.66% and Nifty PSU Bank gained  0.6%. The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Apollo Hospital, Hindalco, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints and Divis Lab while the losers were Coal India, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and Britannia.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 11:34 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market