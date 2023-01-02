Share market holidays January 2023: No trading on BSE, NSE on these days this month

Stock Market Holidays January 2023: Indian share market will remain closed for just one day in January for Republic Day on Thursday, January 26, 2023. The currency derivatives segment, NDS-RST, Tri-Party Repo, Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will also remain shut, according to the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the official BSE website. Trading in the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) will also remain suspended on January 26 for both morning and evening sessions.

Indian stock market will remain closed for a total of 15 days in 2023, other than the weekends. There are four other holidays falling on Saturdays and Sundays, while 15 are on weekdays. In the previous calendar year, there were 13 holidays. On normal days, equity benchmarks NSE and BSE open at 9:15 AM and closes at 3:30 PM from Monday to Friday, while the market remains closed on Saturday and Sunday.

On the first trading day of 2023, i.e, Monday, January 2, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex opened 30 points or 0.05% higher at 60,871.24 and NSE Nifty 50 advanced 25 points or 0.14% to 18131.7. On the other hand, European markets were trading lower and Asian markets remained closed. On Friday US stock markets concluded in red.

Also Read US Stock Market holiday list 2023 with trading hours

“There are mixed signals from the economy and markets as trading begins for the New Year. Robust GST collections at Rs 1.49 trillion indicate the resilience of the economy and surveys among CEOs reveal that many companies are upbeat about hiring and capex in 2023. This augurs well for India’s economic outperformance again in 2023 and this can lead to market outperformance, too. However, since valuations continue to be high, there can be selling pressure, particularly from FIIs, in the early days of 2023. The rising bond yield in the US (the 10-year yield is at 3.88 %) is negative. Investors should focus on beating the market in 2023. Market-beating returns can come from banking, capital goods and construction-related sectors,” said Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.