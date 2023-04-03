Share market holidays April 2023: NSE, BSE to remain closed for 13 days this month

Stock Market Holidays April 2023: There are four holidays in April with one falling on the weekend. The market will remain shut for Mahavir Jayanti on Tuesday, April 4, Good Friday on Friday, April 7, Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti on Friday, April 14 and Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID) on Saturday, April 22, 2023. The currency derivatives segment, NDS-RST, Tri-Party Repo, Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment will also remain shut, according to the list of stock market holidays 2023 available on the official BSE website. Trading in the multi-commodity exchange (MCX) and the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd (NCDEX) will also remain suspended on April 4 and April 14 for the morning session and markets will remain closed for both sessions on April 7. In total, the domestic stock market will stay closed for 13 days including Saturdays and Sundays in April 2023.

Stock Market Weekend Holidays in 2023

February 18 – Saturday – Mahashivratri

April 22 – Saturday – Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan ID)

July 29 – Saturday – Moharram

November 12 – Sunday – Diwali Laxmi puja

According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are 15 declared trading holidays in CY23

January 26 – Thursday – Republic Day

March 7 – Tuesday – Holi

March 30 – Thursday – Ram Navmi

April 4 – Tuesday – Mahavir Jayanti

April 7 – Friday – Good Friday

April 14 – Friday – Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

May 1 – Monday – Maharashtra Day

June 28 – Wednesday – Bakri Id

August 15 – Tuesday – Independence Day

September 19 – Tuesday – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Monday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 24 – Tuesday- Dussehra

November 14 – Tuesday- Diwali Balipratipada

November 27 – Monday – Gurunanak Jayanti

December 25 – Monday – Christmas

Domestic indices opened in green on Monday amid positive global cues. NSE Nifty 50 rose 8.80 pts or 0.05% to 7,368.55 and BSE Sensex climbed 46.28 pts or 0.08% to 59,037.80. Bank Nifty fell 6.40 pts or 0.02% to 40,602.25. “The sharp 279-point rally in the Nifty last Friday was a big relief rally for investors. The important question now is whether this rally can be sustained. There are more headwinds for markets at this stage. The strongest headwind is the sharp 5% spike in Brent crude caused by the unexpected output cut by OPEC +. This will make inflation management tough for the RBI and therefore a 25 bp rate hike by the MPC on April 6th is a given now. Auto sales data in March reflect an improvement in domestic demand. Maruti’s numbers are very impressive. A survey among industry leaders indicates rising capex plans and hiring. This augurs well for capital goods. Markets are likely to consolidate around the present levels in the near term and trigger for the directional move is likely to be provided by the Q4 results starting from April 13th,” said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.