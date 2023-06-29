Share Market Holiday Today: NSE Nifty, BSE Sensex to remain closed on Thursday, June 29 for Bakri Eid

Stock Market Holiday Today: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the BSE will remain closed on Thursday, June 29 for Bakri Eid. Earlier, markets were supposed to be shut on Wednesday but the stock exchanges shifted the Bakri Eid holiday to Thursday, in line with the announcement made by the Maharashtra general administration department regarding the change in holiday. As the holiday shifted to Thursday, the expiry of the weekly and monthly derivative contracts was moved to Wednesday. Today, wholesale commodity markets, including metal and bullion, will remain closed. There will be no trading activity in the Forex and commodity futures markets.

Stock Market Weekend Holidays in 2023

July 29 – Saturday – Moharram

November 12 – Sunday – Diwali Laxmi puja

According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are 15 declared trading holidays in CY23

August 15 – Tuesday – Independence Day

September 19 – Tuesday – Ganesh Chaturthi

October 2 – Monday – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

October 24 – Tuesday- Dussehra

November 14 – Tuesday- Diwali Balipratipada

November 27 – Monday – Gurunanak Jayanti

December 25 – Monday – Christmas

Meanwhile, benchmark indices NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex ended Wednesday’s F&O expiry session broadly in green with Nifty 50 (19,011.25), Sensex (64050.44), Bank Nifty (44,508.40) and Nifty Financial Services (19,954.90) hitting fresh all-time highs during the day. The NSE Nifty 50 surged 154.70 points or 0.82% to 18,972.10 and BSE Sensex soared 499.39 points or 0.79% to 63,915.42. In sectoral indices, Bank Nifty gained 206.30 points or 0.47% to 44,327.80, Nifty Auto rose 0.75%, Fin Nifty surged 0.54%, Nifty Metal soared 1.36% and Nifty Pharma skyrocketed 1.46%. The top gainers on Nifty 50 were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, Bajaj Auto and Sun Pharma while the losers were HDFC Life, Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals and HeroMotocorp.