Share market: Here are the major BSE Sensex trends in 2021

Following are some major BSE Sensex trends in 2021 —

* January 21: Touches the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021

* February 3: Closes above 50,000 for the first time

* February 5: Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade

* February 8: Ends above 51,000-level

* February 15: Rallies above 52,000-mark

* June 22: Reaches 53,000-level in intra-day trade

* July 7: Closes above the 53,000-mark for the first time

* August 3: Market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies jumps to a record high of Rs 2,40,04,664.28 crore

* August 4: Sensex goes past the 54,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade, also closes above this mark

The BSE benchmark has gained 6,618.44 points or 13.86 per cent so far this year.