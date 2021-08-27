Share market: Here are the major BSE Sensex trends in 2021

Benchmark goes past 54,000 for the first time in intra-day trade and also closes above this mark

Following are some major market trends in 2021:

* January 21: The BSE benchmark Sensex touches the momentous 50,000-mark in intra-day trade on January 21, 2021

* February 3: Closes above 50,000 for the first time

* February 5: Crosses 51,000-mark in intra-day trade

* February 8: Ends above 51,000-level

* February 15: Rallies above 52,000-mark

* June 22: Reaches 53,000-mark in intra-day trade

* July 7: Closes above the 53,000-mark for the first time

* August 4: Benchmark goes past 54,000 for the first time in intra-day trade and also closes above this mark

* August 13: Rallies above 55,000 for the first time and also closes above this mark

* August 18: Goes past 56,000-mark for the first time in intra-day trade

* August 25: Reaches its lifetime high of 56,198.13

* August 27: Closes above the 56,000-mark for the first time; market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies at record high of Rs 2,43,73,800.36 crore

The benchmark index has gained 8,373.39 points or 17.53 per cent so far in 2021.