Share market closed today for Dussehra? Check BSE, NSE holidays for October, all trading holidays for 2022

The Indian stock market is closed today for trading on account of Dussehra. Trading activity will remain suspended on both BSE and National Stock Exchange. This month, exchanges will remain closed for three days due to festive holidays. Aside from today, BSE and NSE will remain shut on 24 October (Monday) and 26 October (Wednesday) owing to Diwali, or Laxmi Pujan, and Diwali Balipratipada, respectively. However, Muhurat trading will happen for one hour on Diwali (24 October), and its timings will be subsequently notified by the exchange. On these holidays, trading in the Currency Derivatives Segment and Interest Rate Derivatives segment will also remain suspended.

Also Read: Nifty, Sensex surge 2% on strong global cues as bulls return to D-St; ‘market trend bullish, buy on dips’

There will be no trading action in the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment on these days, according to the list of stock market holidays 2022 available on the official BSE website. The Commodity Derivatives Segment and India’s largest commodities exchange Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) will also be closed for trading on 5, 24, and 26 October in the first half of the trading session (between 9 AM and 5 PM). They will resume trading in the evening session from 5 PM to 11:30/11:55 PM on 5 and 26 October.

The National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX), which is the agricultural commodity exchange, will be closed for trading in both sessions on 5 and 26 October. However, it will remain open in the second half on 24 October. In November, trading will be suspended for just one day – 8 November (Tuesday), on account of Gurunanak Jayanti. According to the BSE holiday calendar, there are 13 declared trading holidays during the calendar year 2022.

In the previous session, Indian equity benchmarks surged over 2 per cent, recovering from deep losses in Monday’s session on the back of improved market sentiment. The 30-share BSE Sensex index climb 1,276.66 points to end at 58,065.47 and the broader NSE Nifty 50 index rose sharply by 386.95 points to 17,274.30. IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Tata Steel, Larsen & Toubro, Wipro, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were the top gainers among the 30-share Sensex group. Only Power Grid, Sun Pharma, and Dr. Reddy’s lagged behind.

Also Read: Inflation and increasing rate cycle not going anywhere; things stable in India from a longer-term perspective

Momentum in Nifty to continue towards 17650-17700

“Indian markets are showing strength after making near term bottom around last week’s Nifty low of ~16800 levels. We expect momentum in Nifty to continue towards 17650-17700 zone. The earning season is about to begin with TCS reporting its result on 10th Oct’22. Being seasonally strong quarter, IT companies are expected to report healthy 9% constant currency on-quarter PAT growth in Q2. However, commentary around weakening global macro and adverse FX impact would be key monitorable. Pre quarterly updates from banking and financial companies indicate strong Q2FY23 earnings, hence this sector could remain in momentum in the near term. We expect stock-specific action with pre-quarterly updates coming in over the next few days,” said Siddhartha Khemka, Head – Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.