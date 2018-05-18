Share in news: Bajaj Auto, DHFL, IDBI Bank, Voltas, Ashok Leyland, Dena Bank, Tata Chemicals, Allahabad Bank

The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.29% at 10,671 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. (Image: Wiki)

Indian stock markets are likely to open lower on Friday as most of the Asian peers inched down in the early trade today following the negative global cues on Trump’s comment which renewed trade war fears. The early indicator of NSE Nifty, SGX Nifty Futures was trading little changed, down 0.29% at 10,671 on the Singapore Exchange on Friday. Shares of Bajaj Auto, Amara Raja Batteries, Ashok Leyland, Bajaj Holdings & Investment, Dalmia Bharat, Manappuram Finance, Prabhat Dairy and Tata Chemicals will be in focus today ahead of their respective Q4 earnings.

These shares will be in the news today

PSU Bank shares (Allahabad Bank, IDBI Bank, Dena Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, UCO Bank, United Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, Corporation Bank, Central Bank of India) will be news as Finance Minister Piyush Goyal promised all possible help to strengthen these 11 public sector banks which are under the ‘Prompt Corrective Action’ framework by the RBI to check their deteriorating financial health.

Quess Corp: Quess Corp reported a 2-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 75.75 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Jaypee Infratech: Jaypee Infratech reported a standalone net loss of Rs 480.45 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Bajaj Finserv: Bajaj Finserv posted 36% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,113.83 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) is planning to raise Rs 50,000 crore through the debt market and bank borrowings in the current financial year to support business growth, PTI reported citing an unidentified official.

Voltas: Voltas today reported a 3.13% drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 194.19 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.

Coffee Day Enterprises: Coffee Day Enterprises reported a rise of 36.36% in consolidated net profit to Rs 34.5 crore for the quarter ended 31 March 2018.