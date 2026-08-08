What is the share price of Shardul Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shardul Securities is ₹39.93 as on .

What kind of stock is Shardul Securities? The Shardul Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shardul Securities? The market cap of Shardul Securities is ₹349.36 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Shardul Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Shardul Securities are ₹41.00 and ₹39.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shardul Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shardul Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shardul Securities is ₹59.55 and 52-week low of Shardul Securities is ₹20.14 as on .

How has the Shardul Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Shardul Securities has shown returns of -4.57% over the past day, 45.73% for the past month, 26.4% over 3 months, -24.8% over 1 year, 29.15% across 3 years, and 25.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shardul Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shardul Securities are 15.09 and 0.53 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global