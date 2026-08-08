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Shardul Securities Share Price

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BSE

SHARDUL SECURITIES

Shriram Group | Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Shardul Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.93 Closed
-4.57₹ -1.91
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Shardul Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.75₹41.00
₹39.93
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹20.14₹59.55
₹39.93
Open Price
₹39.75
Prev. Close
₹41.84
Volume
15,558

Source: Dion Global

Shardul Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Shardul Securities		-4.0645.7326.4025.76-24.8029.1525.36
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Shardul Securities has declined 24.80% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Shardul Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Shardul Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Shardul Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
544.7544.8
1050.1545.93
2045.2244.58
5035.1538.83
10031.3135.51
20034.3936.52

Source: Dion Global

Shardul Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Shardul Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Shardul Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 16, 2026, 11:33 PM IST ISTShardul Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
Jul 10, 2026, 07:31 PM IST ISTShardul Securities - Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 10, 2026, 07:27 PM IST ISTShardul Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 10Th July 2026
Jul 08, 2026, 08:49 PM IST ISTShardul Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 07, 2026, 11:14 PM IST ISTShardul Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter En

Source: Dion Global

About Shardul Securities

Shardul Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100MH1985PLC036937 and registration number is 036937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Devesh Chaturvedi
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. R Sundaresan
    Vice Chairman & Exe.Director
  • Ms. Daya Bariya
    Executive Director & Company Secretary
  • Mr. Yogendra Chaturvedi
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Devesh Vasavada
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lalit Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishnu Dutt
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Seshagiri Ranganathan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shardul Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Shardul Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shardul Securities is ₹39.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Shardul Securities?

The Shardul Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Shardul Securities?

The market cap of Shardul Securities is ₹349.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Shardul Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Shardul Securities are ₹41.00 and ₹39.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shardul Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shardul Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shardul Securities is ₹59.55 and 52-week low of Shardul Securities is ₹20.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Shardul Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Shardul Securities has shown returns of -4.57% over the past day, 45.73% for the past month, 26.4% over 3 months, -24.8% over 1 year, 29.15% across 3 years, and 25.36% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Shardul Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shardul Securities are 15.09 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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