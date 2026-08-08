Here's the live share price of Shardul Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Shardul Securities
|-4.06
|45.73
|26.40
|25.76
|-24.80
|29.15
|25.36
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Shardul Securities has declined 24.80% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Shardul Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|44.75
|44.8
|10
|50.15
|45.93
|20
|45.22
|44.58
|50
|35.15
|38.83
|100
|31.31
|35.51
|200
|34.39
|36.52
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Shardul Securities remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.30%, and public shareholding moved down to 24.85% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 16, 2026, 11:33 PM IST IST
|Shardul Securities - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Memorandum of Understanding /Agreements
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:31 PM IST IST
|Shardul Securities - Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 10, 2026, 07:27 PM IST IST
|Shardul Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 10Th July 2026
|Jul 08, 2026, 08:49 PM IST IST
|Shardul Securities - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 07, 2026, 11:14 PM IST IST
|Shardul Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter En
Source: Dion Global
Shardul Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100MH1985PLC036937 and registration number is 036937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shardul Securities is ₹39.93 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shardul Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Shardul Securities is ₹349.36 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Shardul Securities are ₹41.00 and ₹39.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shardul Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shardul Securities is ₹59.55 and 52-week low of Shardul Securities is ₹20.14 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Shardul Securities has shown returns of -4.57% over the past day, 45.73% for the past month, 26.4% over 3 months, -24.8% over 1 year, 29.15% across 3 years, and 25.36% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Shardul Securities are 15.09 and 0.53 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global