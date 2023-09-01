Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Shardul Securities Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHARDUL SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹110.35 Closed
-2.86-3.25
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Shardul Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹110.00₹114.75
₹110.35
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹86.17₹120.25
₹110.35
Open Price
₹111.15
Prev. Close
₹113.60
Volume
1,144

Shardul Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1113.4
  • R2116.45
  • R3118.15
  • Pivot
    111.7
  • S1108.65
  • S2106.95
  • S3103.9

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5100.6109.17
  • 10102.09106.17
  • 20101.1102
  • 5096.9397.14
  • 10094.3196.05
  • 20097.2896

Shardul Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
11.1421.5421.8016.7721.26123.61139.11
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Shardul Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Shardul Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Shardul Securities Ltd.

Shardul Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/07/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L50100MH1985PLC036937 and registration number is 036937. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 11.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 17.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. R Sundaresan
    Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Yogendra Chaturvedi
    Executive Director & CEO
  • Mr. Charul Abuwala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Devesh Vasavada
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Daya Bariya
    Executive Director & Company Secretary
  • Mr. Lalit Shah
    Independent Director

FAQs on Shardul Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Shardul Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Shardul Securities Ltd. is ₹193.10 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shardul Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Shardul Securities Ltd. is 6.93 and PB ratio of Shardul Securities Ltd. is 0.53 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Shardul Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shardul Securities Ltd. is ₹110.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Shardul Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Shardul Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Shardul Securities Ltd. is ₹120.25 and 52-week low of Shardul Securities Ltd. is ₹86.17 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data