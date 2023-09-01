What is the Market Cap of Shardul Securities Ltd.? The market cap of Shardul Securities Ltd. is ₹193.10 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Shardul Securities Ltd.? P/E ratio of Shardul Securities Ltd. is 6.93 and PB ratio of Shardul Securities Ltd. is 0.53 as on .

What is the share price of Shardul Securities Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Shardul Securities Ltd. is ₹110.35 as on .