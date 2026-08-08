What is the share price of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹0.19 as on .

What kind of stock is Sharanam Infraproject and Trading? The Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading? The market cap of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹11.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading? Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading are ₹0.19 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharanam Infraproject and Trading stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹0.55 and 52-week low of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹0.19 as on .

How has the Sharanam Infraproject and Trading performed historically in terms of returns? The Sharanam Infraproject and Trading has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -26.92% over 3 months, -61.22% over 1 year, -37.66% across 3 years, and -24.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading are 2.12 and 0.18 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global