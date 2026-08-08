Here's the live share price of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Sharanam Infraproject and Trading
|0
|0
|-26.92
|-42.42
|-61.22
|-37.66
|-24.97
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Sharanam Infraproject and Trading has declined 61.22% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharanam Infraproject and Trading has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|0.19
|0.19
|10
|0.2
|0.2
|20
|0.22
|0.22
|50
|0.25
|0.25
|100
|0.3
|0.29
|200
|0.34
|0.36
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Sharanam Infraproject and Trading remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 09, 2026, 06:05 AM IST IST
|Sharanam Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
|Nov 08, 2025, 06:50 PM IST IST
|Sharanam Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 14Th NOVEMBER 2025
|Oct 16, 2025, 12:57 AM IST IST
|Sharanam Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Oct 03, 2025, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Sharanam Infra - Voting Results For Annual General Meeting
|Oct 03, 2025, 09:18 PM IST IST
|Sharanam Infra - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Source: Dion Global
Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1992PLC093662 and registration number is 093662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹0.19 as on May 25, 2026.
The Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹11.29 Cr as on May 25, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading are ₹0.19 and ₹0.19.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharanam Infraproject and Trading stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹0.55 and 52-week low of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹0.19 as on May 25, 2026.
The Sharanam Infraproject and Trading has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -26.92% over 3 months, -61.22% over 1 year, -37.66% across 3 years, and -24.97% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading are 2.12 and 0.18 on May 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global