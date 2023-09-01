Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-3.41
|-20.56
|-17.66
|0.24
|-19.81
|-7.78
|-1.79
|-1.25
|-1.69
|56.60
|-24.21
|768.98
|1,065.33
|5.87
|14.79
|46.57
|38.41
|5.01
|137.20
|36.65
|5.18
|-3.38
|271.63
|319.87
|598.24
|1,919.11
|1,868.94
|-3.08
|-4.52
|2.22
|26.60
|52.51
|52.51
|52.51
|4.95
|-11.48
|30.08
|45.80
|48.12
|188.70
|250.26
|4.51
|21.47
|17.61
|28.38
|18.23
|152.22
|-42.78
|3.31
|-11.03
|-2.27
|36.65
|57.62
|281.41
|128.12
|-2.95
|-6.23
|-1.16
|77.59
|122.84
|6,244.03
|9,975.82
|-11.74
|8.19
|51.62
|75.44
|174.04
|560.87
|194.19
|7.21
|-1.08
|10.99
|6.51
|25.29
|162.25
|96.65
|-0.24
|-0.70
|6.72
|12.70
|4.97
|42.73
|27.78
|0.66
|-0.61
|20.64
|47.36
|635.96
|1,651.15
|1,703.80
|-48.39
|-52.08
|13.30
|708.02
|1,552.39
|5,239.55
|12,412.21
|0.07
|-0.65
|-0.54
|-3.37
|-12.36
|415.34
|294.33
|9.06
|24.63
|55.17
|61.49
|24.46
|94.75
|-15.81
|-1.71
|24.45
|45.21
|41.00
|31.25
|90.58
|74.46
|0.55
|8.50
|14.75
|36.14
|44.74
|288.14
|1,122.22
|4.03
|15.15
|-2.12
|4.52
|-17.73
|284.25
|208.83
|25.88
|54.29
|53.41
|45.58
|-24.65
|429.05
|496.52
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Rights issue of Equity Shares
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|03 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1992PLC093662 and registration number is 093662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is ₹10.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is -61.59 and PB ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is ₹1.32 and 52-week low of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is ₹.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.