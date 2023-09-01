Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

SHARANAM INFRAPROJECT AND TRADING LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹0.85 Closed
2.410.02
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.81₹0.86
₹0.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.76₹1.32
₹0.85
Open Price
₹0.85
Prev. Close
₹0.83
Volume
47,962

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R10.87
  • R20.89
  • R30.92
  • Pivot
    0.84
  • S10.82
  • S20.79
  • S30.77

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 51.420.83
  • 101.510.84
  • 201.550.85
  • 501.210.9
  • 1001.220.95
  • 2001.351.02

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-3.41-20.56-17.660.24-19.81-7.78
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.8714.7946.5738.415.01137.2036.65
5.18-3.38271.63319.87598.241,919.111,868.94
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.31-11.03-2.2736.6557.62281.41128.12
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. Share Holdings

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingRights issue of Equity Shares
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
03 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Oct, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd.

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1992PLC093662 and registration number is 093662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.18 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jitendrasinh Parmar
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Savankumar S Shingala
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Eeti Shaileshkumar Panchal
    Director
  • Mr. Siddharth Jayantibhai Patel
    Director

FAQs on Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd.?

The market cap of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is ₹10.63 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is -61.59 and PB ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is 0.96 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is ₹.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is ₹1.32 and 52-week low of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is ₹.76 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data