What is the Market Cap of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd.? The market cap of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is ₹10.63 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd.? P/E ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is -61.59 and PB ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is 0.96 as on .

What is the share price of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is ₹.85 as on .