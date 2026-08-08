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Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Share Price

NSE
BSE

SHARANAM INFRAPROJECT AND TRADING

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹0.19 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on May 25, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.19₹0.19
₹0.19
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.19₹0.55
₹0.19
Open Price
₹0.19
Prev. Close
₹0.19
Volume
17,99,826

Source: Dion Global

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Sharanam Infraproject and Trading		00-26.92-42.42-61.22-37.66-24.97
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Sharanam Infraproject and Trading has declined 61.22% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Sharanam Infraproject and Trading has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
50.190.19
100.20.2
200.220.22
500.250.25
1000.30.29
2000.340.36

Source: Dion Global

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Sharanam Infraproject and Trading remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 09, 2026, 06:05 AM IST ISTSharanam Infra - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Director
Nov 08, 2025, 06:50 PM IST ISTSharanam Infra - Board Meeting Intimation for INTIMATION OF BOARD MEETING TO BE HELD ON FRIDAY, 14Th NOVEMBER 2025
Oct 16, 2025, 12:57 AM IST ISTSharanam Infra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Oct 03, 2025, 09:21 PM IST ISTSharanam Infra - Voting Results For Annual General Meeting
Oct 03, 2025, 09:18 PM IST ISTSharanam Infra - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report

Source: Dion Global

About Sharanam Infraproject and Trading

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/02/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201GJ1992PLC093662 and registration number is 093662. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Trading & Distributors. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 37.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 59.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pratikkumar Shamjibhai Bhalodiya
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Pradipbhai Parmar
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Riddhiben Kevinkumar Tilva
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vishal Vadhel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Soni Dineshbhai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Sharanam Infraproject and Trading Share Price

What is the share price of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹0.19 as on May 25, 2026.

What kind of stock is Sharanam Infraproject and Trading?

The Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading?

The market cap of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹11.29 Cr as on May 25, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading are ₹0.19 and ₹0.19.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Sharanam Infraproject and Trading stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹0.55 and 52-week low of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading is ₹0.19 as on May 25, 2026.

How has the Sharanam Infraproject and Trading performed historically in terms of returns?

The Sharanam Infraproject and Trading has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, -26.92% over 3 months, -61.22% over 1 year, -37.66% across 3 years, and -24.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Sharanam Infraproject and Trading are 2.12 and 0.18 on May 25, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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